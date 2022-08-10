Beyonce Pens Heartfelt Thank You Note To Madonna For Their Track 'Break My Soul'

Beyonce recently unveiled her most awaited album Renaissance which is topping several music charts. Renaissance marked Beyonce's seventh studio album with which the American singer made her comeback after her 2016 album Lemonade. While the track Break My Soul was already topping the playlists of music buffs, Beyonce recently released Break My Soul (The Queens Remix) which samples Madonna's Vogue with which she paid tribute to several female artists including Aretha Franklin and Diana Ross. As the track was recently released, Beyonce penned a heartfelt note for Madonna.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Madonna recently gave a glimpse of the love that she received from Beyonce. The Material singer shared a picture of a sweet note by Beyonce that read, "Thank you, Queen. I'm so grateful for you. You have opened so many doors for so many women. You are masterpiece genius." It further read, "Thank you for allowing me to sing in your song and thank you for naming the remix!!!! Love always and forever, B." Sharing the photo of the note, Madonna wrote, "thank you!! from one (queen) to another (queen). I love the Re-Mix! @beyonce." In another story, Madonna shared a photo of a huge bouquet of white roses, lilies and tulips sitting on a table.

Renaissance tops Billboard's 200 album chart

Beyonce's latest album Renaissance recently topped Billboard's 200 album chart. Apart from this, the album also marked the biggest week of 2022 by a woman and the second-largest week of the year overall. As per Luminate Data, the debut figure of Beyonce's latest album was 332,000 equivalent album units. The album marked the second largest week of the year as it failed to surpass Harry Styles' Harry's House.

Beyonce on releasing Renaissance

Beyonce's latest album leaked a few days before its official release. As the singer-songwriter unveiled her album, she penned, "So, the album leaked and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together." "I've never seen anything like it. I can't thank yall enough for your love and protection. I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me," she further added. She also thanked her fans for their support and promised them to continue to work hard on her music.

Image: AP