Beyoncé Sings Special A Cappella Medley In Honour Of A Late Fan

Beyoncé has paid a tribute to a late fan with her song. On March 6, the singer shared a special A Cappella medley of her hit song in honour of 13-year-old Lyric Chanel, who died after a two-year battle with brain cancer and anaplastic ependymoma. Beyoncé previously sent a bouquet which was shared by the family of Lyric Chanel on social media.

Beyoncé pays tribute to her late fan

Lyric lost her life after struggling with brain cancer for more than two years. Beyoncé paid a tribute to her late fan by sharing a special A Cappella medley of her hit song in which a montage of photos and videos were inserted from the young fan's Instagram account as Beyoncé sang emotional renditions of her songs like Brown Skin Girl Love on Top and Halo. Check out the video below.

Beyonce often makes headlines with her commendable charity work and helping society in several ways. She tried her best to help her fan but she couldn't make it. Previously, Beyoncé also established a foundation called Survivor Foundation which aims to help people affected by Hurricane Katrina. The foundation did not even help the ones who got affected by the hurricane but it also helped several other people belonging to the lower-income groups.

In 2005, Beyoncé was also the social ambassador of World Children's Day where she released the anthem called Stand Up For Love. The event helped in focusing on collecting aids for children who are in need of treatment. In 2011, she joined forces with Michelle Obama and the National Association of Broadcasters to help in a campaign against child obesity. She also released the cover of God Bless USA to her raise funds for the New York Police and Fire Widows and Children Benefit Fund.

In April 2020, Beyoncé donated around 6 million dollars for the wellness of workers working in the pandemic. The same month Beyoncé released a remix of Megan Thee Stallion's Savage with all proceeds given to Bread of Life's Hoston's COVID-19 relief funds. In May 2020, Beyoncé provided 1,000 free COVID-19 tests in Houston as part of her and her mother's initiative, which was established due to the deaths in African-American communities.

