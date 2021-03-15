Beyonce's 9-year-old Daughter Blue Ivy Wins First Grammy Award For 'Brown Skin Girl'

The winners of the highly-coveted Grammy Awards 2021 have been announced. Of all the prominent artists who won the awards, Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy's victory has been receiving a lot of appreciation from netizens. Blue Ivy won at the Grammys that she has shared with her mother for Brown Skin Girl. The mother-daughter duo has the won award in the Best Music Video category. The official Twitter handle of the Grammys broke this news online.

Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy wins at Grammy Awards 2021

The announcement of Blye Ivy winning the award was made during the pre-telecast of the ceremony. She is only nine years old, making her the second-youngest person to have won it. Leah Peasall of the harmony group The Peasall Sisters was eight years old when she won the Album Of The Year award in 2002. Blue Ivy having won the Grammy at this age is garnering a lot of love from netizens. One of the netizens has appreciated her for having achieved this feat while many have congratulated her on the win. See their reactions below:

#BlueIvy Carter has become the second youngest Grammy winner ever after winning the Best Music Video trophy for “Brown Skin Girl” #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/YPnzSnZ0jY — Ameyaw Debrah (@ameyaw112) March 14, 2021

I adore this video and so does my daughter - congratulations to Bey and #BlueIvy ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸŒ¹ðŸŒ¹ https://t.co/9rY2Kd1NTN — Allison Russell (@outsidechild13) March 15, 2021

Beyonce and Blue Ivy's Brown Skin Girl song

The song is sung by Beyonce, Guyanese singer Saint Jhn, and Nigerian singer Wizkid. It is from the 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift. The song celebrates women who have brown skin and appreciates their beauty. It also ranked 27th on the US Billboard Chart and number one of the World Digital Song Sales (Billboard). It also has garnered over 31 million views on YouTube. The track also features Naomi Campbell, poet Amanda Gorman Beyonce also won big at the Grammys. She earned her 28th award for the best R&B performance for Black Parade and the best rap song Savage with Megan Thee Stallion.

Grammy Awards 2021 winners

Meghan Thee Stallion won the Best New Artist award. Billie Eilish won the Record Of The Year award. The most coveted of all, Album Of The Year was bagged by Taylor Swift. Dua Lipa won the award for Best Pop Vocal Album. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande won in the Best pop duo/group performance category. H.E.R. won the Song Of The Year for I Can't Breathe. Trevor Noah hosted the show at the Los Angeles Convention Center, with an outdoor stage.

Image courtesy: @veyince and Screengrab from trailer