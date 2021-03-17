Beyonce's Mother Tina Knowles Corrects Detail From Singer's Grammy Acceptance Speech

Beyoncé recently made history as she received her 28th Grammy Award at the March 14, 2021 ceremony and became the first female artist to receive these many Grammys. The iconic singer gave a heartwarming speech as she received the award, however, one of the details that she shared in her speech was wrong and was soon corrected by her mother Tina Knowles in a long Instagram post, which was evident of how proud she is about her daughter. Read along to take a look at the post shared by Tina and what she had to say.

Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles reacts to her Grammy acceptance speech

In her emotional acceptance speech, Beyoncé mentioned how she had been working for her music since the age of 9, but she stood corrected as Beyoncé’s mother took to her Instagram and shared that the singer has been working for her age since the age of 7. Tina also shared all that Beyoncé had done for and given up as a kid for her career and how she deserved to win this.

Tina wrote, “She said “since she was nine years old” Well I remember 7 years old! So much, Blood, sweat and tears, intense training, vocal lessons, dance lessons, running and singing with your dad, every morning, missed parties and proms, hardly any playing outside. Total dedication and tremendous 100 Percent focus. So many sacrifices, I have to say you don’t have a career like this without huge sacrifices and pure dedication…And tremendous giving back and paying it forward at the same time. Well-deserved baby!!”.

Further on Tina thanked the Grammys for showing a clip of Beyoncé and all the major changes and decisions that the singer has made throughout her career. The proud mother also mentioned how she sees a lot of artists who have taken inspiration from her daughter. Tina added, “Thanks to the Grammy's for showing that short clip of just a few of your many ground-breaking, game-changing, career moves, it was amazing. It only touched the surface of all of the ground-breaking rule changing ways, you have, set the standards, your fearless unapologetic statements in your music and performances and filmmaking, have knocked down doors for others to be fearless and unapologetic as well, you continuously raised the bar and made your own rules, an example for so many artists”.

Towards the end, Tina spoke about her daughter’s humility and how she stayed to be an amazing human throughout the years. She wrote, “You also respect and honour artist that came before you and opened doors for you !!!! You are truly a gracious Class act!!! I am so Proud not of just the 28 Grammys but for the incredible human being you have managed to stay”. The recent ceremony was memorable for the singer and her family, as not just her and husband Jay-Z took home awards, but so did their eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, marking her first Grammy win.