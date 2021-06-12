Beyonce's Work Is Taught Across American Universities Due To Her Music's Cultural Impact

America's mega pop icon, Beyonce, is not only impactful in the musical world but also in America's education system through her contribution to music. Did you know that the Halo singer's courses are being taught across several universities in the U.S and the students often have waiting lists to enter the classes? Read more to know about how Beyonce's songs have created such a powerful influence.

Beyonce's courses taught in universities?

Universities such as California Polytechnic State, Arizona State, Rutgers, and the University of Texas at San Antonio are amongst the ones reported to have been teaching a course dedicated to Beyonce's impact on culture. According to the reports from Billboard, Denmark school's associate professor of musicology Erik Steinskog is the newest addition to teach Beyonce's career to the students. The professor taught the class called 'Beyoncé, Gender and Race' to the interested students.

Dr. Rachel Fedock from The Honors College at Arizona State University told Billboard that Beyonce's 2016 visual album and the tour is the best way to engage the students. They are being taught about the singer's exuberant choreography, costumes and stage presence to get the students excited to learn about its impact on culture. Teaching a class called 'Lemonade: Beyoncé and Black Feminism', the professor introduces Beyonce to teach her students about black feminist studies.

Beyonce's songs from Lemonade

According to the same report, many professors lauded Beyonce's sixth studio album Lemonade and its reference to her culture. A professor from the University of Texas at San Antonio told Billboard about how the album alone raised a topic that has been going on for over a century. The album is also relevant in studying race, feminism, and real-world issues, explained Kinitra Brooks.

Beyonce's trivia according to IMBD

1. Before pursuing her career as a solo artist, Beyonce was in a popular band of a trio known as Destiny's Child.

2. Winning the ASCAP Pop Songwriter of the Year Award, she became the first African-American woman to do so.

3. Beyonce was once mentioned in the list of Most Overrated of 2006.

4. Her gold and diamond nail rings in the Sweet Dreams music video are estimated to cost around $36,000.

5. The singer got the name from her mother's maiden name Beyincé.

IMAGE- BEYONCE'S INSTAGRAM

