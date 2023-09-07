Bharat Mata Ki Jai To It Happens Only In India: When India, Bharat Found Mention In Melody

Quick links:
Song It Happens Only In India from 1998 Govinda starrer Pardesi Babu carries 'India' in its chorus, repeated multiple times through the colourfully choreographed number.
Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyaara Hai from the 1992 film Roja is sung by Hariharan with music notably given by AR Rahman. The soulful melody features several montages of soliders.
Bharat Ka Rehne Wala Hoon from the 1970 film Purab Aur Pashchim is another evergreen hit that gives a place of eminence to the term 'Bharat'.
Alisha Chinai's peppy track Made In India from 1995 is a colourful display of cultures with a simple message - 'Dil chahe bas made in India'.
Bharat Ki Beti from Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020) features Janhvi Kapoor's portrayal of the trials and tribulations of the titular character, with strong themes of patriotism.
Bharat Mata Ki Jai from 2012 thriller Shanghai is a chaotic yet colourful celebration of all that is right and all that may be wrong with the country.