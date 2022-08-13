Bhojpuri Artist Vinay Sharma Arrested After Police Recover 21 Kg Ganja From Singer

Vinay Sharma is a well-known singer in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry who has sung over 100 songs to date. A shocking piece of news recently arrived his fans' way which revealed that the singer got arrested with ganja.

Bhojpuri singer Vinay Sharma arrested

According to reports by ANI, it was revealed that the 31-year-old singer Vinay Sharma was arrested with 21.508 kgs of ganja by the Narcotics Squad. It was revealed how on 10 August 2022, the staff of Narcotics Squad West District received a tip-off about a drug peddler coming to Todapur village Shashtri Marg T Point, Inderpuri to meet someone. As the team laid a trap at the spot, the accused was arrested post which they learned about his real identity.

"He was apprehended by the team. On inquiry his complete identity was revealed as Vinay Sharma R/O Siwan, Bihar, Age 31 Years (A famous Bhojpuri Singer who sang more than 100 songs), and on search total of 21.508 kgs of ganja was recovered from him. Further efforts are going to trace the Source of the Contraband" said police as quoted by ANI.

A case has been registered under Section 20 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Inderpuri police station while further investigation is in progress.

