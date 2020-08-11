Bhoomi Trivedi Talks About Ongoing Fake Likes Probe; Says 'I'm Shocked And Stunned'

Singer Bhoomi Trivedi talked about how her complaint ended up revealing the ethically questionable practice of artistes buying fake likes and fake followers on social media. As per a Hindustan Times report, Bhoomi Trivedi explained the same as she said that the incident has left her shocked and stunned. While asserting that her one step has become 'so big' now, Bhoomi extended her gratitude towards Mumbai Police for their efforts.

READ | Do You Know Bhumi Pednekar & Ayushmann Khurrana Were Initial Choice For 'Manmarziyaan'?

Bhoomi Trivedi on fake likes probe

Sharing how Mumbai Police started investigating the case, Bhoomi said that within a few days the cops identified the culprits. She added that the culprits admitted that they work with agencies that get fake followers and likes for artistes. Calling her case "different", Trivedi further elaborated that she used to get numerous messages from people, asking if she had indeed paid them to get a blue tick.

READ | Bhumi Pednekar On Strong Roles And Content-rich Films:'We Are Living In Really Good Times'

She added that replying to such messages on a daily basis gradually turned into a job for her. Bhoomi informed that because of the constant messages, she decided to file the complaint. Trivedi also revealed that she has received offers of getting fake likes, but she would prefer to grow organically. However, she concluded her conversation while saying that she does not think if buying fake likes is right or wrong.

READ | Priyanka Chopra's Sensational Dance Numbers; From Pinky To Asalaam-e-Ishqum

Badshah's Instagram followers controversy

The matter came to light after Bhumi Trivedi found a fake profile of hers on social media and filed a complaint in July. On Friday, August 7, the news of Badshah's confession of buying fake social media followers and buying online views was spread like a wildfire on the internet.

Amid all the speculation making rounds on the internet, Badshah issued a statement on Saturday and categorically denied the charges. His statement claimed that he has never been involved in such practices and is cooperating with Mumbai Police.

READ | Bhumi Pednekar Is A Big-time Foodie, And These Pictures Are Proof

Recently, singer-rapper Mika Singh also took a sly dig at Badhash through his recent Instagram post. Although Mika did not mention Badshah's name, he directly pointed at the artists who bought fake social media followers and likes. In his caption, Mika called himself "stupid" for investing his money in property and donating it for charity. He further added that had he also bought followers and views, he would have also made records.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.