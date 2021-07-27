'Bhoot Police' First Footage: Saif Ali Khan Nails New Funky Avatar As Ghostbuster Vibhooti

The first footage of the upcoming horror-comedy movie Bhoot Police was recently released by Disney+Hotstar. The movie features Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Javed Jaffrey in the leading roles. Hotstar released a montage of the upcoming releases on the OTT platform, the video also included a short clip of the upcoming film Bhoot Police.

Disney+Hotstar took to their official social media handles and released a montage of the upcoming releases on the OTT platform. The first footage of the upcoming movie Bhoot Police appears at around 17 seconds of the video. The footage showed Saif Ali Khan in a funky avatar with huge headgear with horns. Khan will be portraying the role of Vibhooti a ghostbuster in the horror comedy. The footage also gave a glimpse of Yami Gautam's character. The movie is scheduled to release on September 17, 2021, on Disney+ Hotstar. Take a look at Saif Ali Khan and Yami Gautam's look from Bhoot Police below.

Saif Ali Khan recently appeared on the talk show 'Feet Up With The Stars' with Anaita Shroff Adajania. The host of the show read out a fan’s comment, “Saif is one of the coolest dads in Bollywood. Really want to see him and Taimur in Baby’s Day Out remake.” To this Saif replied, “It would be so tiring to do a movie with Tim. He would be like, ‘I don’t want to shoot anymore’, after a while. It’s difficult to work with children, especially of your own. Actually, you could do it. Maybe you could do an amazing movie together.”

