Coming in as a major move to prevent malicious commenters and online perpetrators from infringing on the rights of the agency's artist BTS, Big Hit music is allegedly taking the legal route. The South Korean music label shared a statement via the band’s Weverse page on September 29 and informed about filing a criminal complaint.

The legal recourse by the agency was taken after the rumours surrounding BTS V and Blackpink’s Jennie escalated and reached a feverish pitch with various photoshopped photos emerging from different parts of South Korea.

BTS agency files criminal complaint against online perpetrators

As per Allkpop, in the lengthy statement issued by Big Hit, they have promised stern legal action. For the unversed, for months now, a social media user had been posting photoshopped pictures of V and Jennie. And now, the agency handling the BTS member has taken a strong legal stance.

While sharing their views, the statement began, "We have recently filed additional criminal complaints against postings with personal attacks and defamation using new information provided by fans as well as collected through our monitoring initiatives." Big Hit Music added that it had come across “multiple defamation postings” containing false information about BTS on social media platforms both in and outside of South Korea, and has also located the person responsible for spreading and sharing “ill-intentioned rumour[s]”.

“[Big Hit Music has] filed a criminal complaint against the poster after gathering all of the repetitively uploaded postings,” the label continued.“We would also like to share with you that after an extended police investigation, we were able to identify the suspect and the case has been sent to the prosecutor’s office,” Big Hit Music’s statement read.

It is important to mention that details regarding the identities of the offenders and the circumstances of the posts in question were not publicly disclosed. The agency said, “We would like to stress that we will continue to initiate strict measures to ensure that these malicious acts are not repeated, and our policy of no settlement and no leniency remains in effect.” Towards the end, the label concluded its statement by requesting fans to report any posts with malicious intent toward BTS.

IMAGE: Instagram/Bts.bighitofficial