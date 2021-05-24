Billboard Music Awards 2021: A Look At Stars Who Stunned With Their Fashion Sense

The Billboard Music Awards 2021 showed that the major players in music bring significant fashion, from ultra shimmery dresses to quirky suits. Singers and actors both found their way to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23, with a traditional red carpet laid down right in time for their entrance. The Billboard Music Awards 2021 winners were not the only ones shining on Sunday night. Let us have a look at some of the most impressive looks from the night.

Billboard Music Awards' lookbook

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys turned heads in a hot pink ensemble. The number had been curated by the legendary Valentino just for Alicia Keys and as per her Instagram, had her name on the tag as well. The outfit was a three-piece suit with a twist. A crop top and flared pants were worn under an elaborate and ostentatious overcoat. She sported her regular no-makeup look with the outfit while her hair was pulled back.

Saweetie

Rapper Saweetie is recognised not only for her vocal talents but also for her fashion-forward looks. For the BBMAs, she chose to wear a custom Giambattista Valli Couture gown. The gown had a high-low hem and was a neon peach colour. Her dress had floral detailing and a princess vibe. The rapper had her regular long acrylic nails to complete her look.

Justin Sylvester

Justin Sylvester has always managed to turn heads with his looks and the BBMAs were no different. He was dressed in a Moschino suit which he paired with suede boots. His suit was in a floral pattern and had colours that matched the season. He paired the busy suit with a plain off-white shirt.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

The power couple knows how to make heads turn and have done it once again. Priyanka Chopra Jonas was dressed in a flesh-toned shimmery Dolce and Gabbana gown with gold accents. All of her jewellery came from Bulgari jewels. Nick Jonas was dressed in a custom green Fendi suit that had a bomber style jacket.

IMAGE: PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS, ALICIA KEYS AND SAWEETIE'S INSTAGRAM

