Billboard Music Awards 2021 - AJR Perform Their Hit Songs 'Bang!' And 'Way Less Sad'

Billboard Music Awards 2021 recently took place on 23rd May. The stage of Billboard Music Awards 2021 was filled with many breathtaking performances by various artists. One of those artists was the indie-pop trio AJR. The band includes multi-instrumentalist brothers Adam, Jack, and Ryan Met. The pop trio and three-time finalists performed their hits BANG! and Way Less Sad.

AJR at Billboard Music Awards 2021

At the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, pop trio and three-time finalists AJR performed their hits BANG! and Way Less Sad. Lead vocalist Jack Met, wearing his signature aviator hat, enthusiastically bobbed around on stage and at one point during their performance, gave a shout-out to their dad, who was out in the crowd at L.A. Earlier in the night, their song BANG! scored the band of brothers, Adam, Jack and Ryan Met their first win for the top rock song. Other finalists in the category included All Time Low (with black bear), Glass Animals, Machine Gun Kelly (with black bear) and twenty-one pilots. AJR was also nominated for top duo/group, which BTS won, and was also nominated for top rock artist which was won by Machine Gun Kelly.

Billboard Music Awards 2021 winners

Artists like The Weekend, Taylor Swift and BTS took home some of the biggest awards of the night. After The Weekend's snub at the Grammys 2021, a statement was made with his massive 16 BBMAs 2021 nominations, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top R&B Artist Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album, Top R&B Album and Top Hot 100 Song, making him the most nominated artist out of which the singer won 10 awards including the Top Male Artist. Taylor Swift took home the award for Top Female Artist and Top Billboard 200 artist. While boyband BTS won the award for Top Social Artist and Top Duo/Group.

Billboard Music Awards 2021 saw the performances of artist like The Weekend, Jonas Brothers, Twenty One Pilots, Pink, BTS and many more. The popular boyband BTS performed its latest single Butter for the first time on Television on the stage of BBMA's 2021.

