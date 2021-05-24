Billboard Music Awards 2021: BTS Melts The World With Their 'Butter' Performance | Watch

Quick links:
IMAGE: BTS' INSTAGRAM
On May 24, 2021, Billboard Music Awards took to their official Twitter handle and shared a glimpse of BTS performing their brand new single Butter for its global live debut. The Bangtan boys rocked their performance by performing remotely from South Korea. BTS members can be seen dressed in suits and gracing the red carpet with a smooth performance.
smooth like butter 🥞 @BTS_twt #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/zO2tyGvJBP— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 24, 2021
Sharing the behind-the-scenes GIF video, BBMA gave a sneak-peek into BTS' performance. In the video, the South Korean boy band can be seen sporting all-black suits and showcasing each member's unique blonde and black hair. As for the caption, BBMA called their performance 'smooth like butter'.
As soon as the video was up on the internet, BTS' ARMY also rushed to compliment the Bangtan Boys and express their love as they couldn't stop drooling over them. Several fans retweeted the GIF video, while many others dropped red hearts. A fan called the GIF smooth, while another one shared a video of their performance at BBMA and said 'the unit dances'. A netizen complimented Jimin and called him 'too powerful'. Another one said that 'no one had it like BTS'.
THIS GIF IS SMOOTH AF— ᴮᴱHobiIsMyHubby⁷ 🧈 Giveaway~ 📌 (@MarryMeJhope) May 24, 2021
THE UNIT DANCES !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/XWGv2cnhBB— palak⁷ (@Palak_952) May 24, 2021
Jimin’s moves, vocals, aura - he is too powerful!— JiminieLove13 (@Jiminlittlemoc4) May 24, 2021
OMG JIMIN
Dace King Park Jimin
Jimin Main Dancer
Centre Jimin
I LOVE YOU JIMIN 💛#지민 #방탄소년단지민 #ParkJimin#BTSJIMIN #JIMIN #朴智旻 #ジミン
PARK JIMIN JIMIN JIMINS JIMINIE ジミン
Again again again again— 𝐁𝐢𝐧𝐳₇ 🧈ᴮᵃⁿᵍᵗᵃⁿ ゜ﾟ･ (@bxcalix) May 24, 2021
91. Voting for #BTS @BTS_twt for #BillboardTNT at the #BBMAs #BTSARMY
NO ONE HAD IT LIKE BTS— el ✌︎ • study-exam (@taedbase) May 24, 2021
pic.twitter.com/ygmGECeBlq
BTS Butter release date was May 21, 2021. The song has set and broken records all over the world which also includes the biggest music video premiere and biggest 24-hour debut on the streaming site, YouTube. It also went on to become the most streams on the release day on Spotify, reported Bandwagon. The BTS' Butter performance at Billboard Music Awards 2021 marks their third act. The teaser of their performance has won everyone's heart.
Billboard Music Awards 2021 winners have also been announced. BTS wins the Top Social Artist Award For The Fifth Consecutive Year, the Top Duo Group, and the Top Selling Award for its Dynamite. The award was presented by Gabrielle Union. BTS' members took to their official Twitter handle and expressed their gratitude to the ARMY for their support in a virtual message from Seoul, South Korea. Furthermore, BBMA 2021 is premiered live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The award ceremony is hosted by Nick Jonas.
Thank you @BBMAs! Thank you #BTSARMY!— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) May 24, 2021
You made this all possible💜
후보에 오른 4부문 모두 수상하는 영광을 만들어준 아미 여려분께 진심으로 감사드립니다. 아포방포💜#Got_ARMY_Behind_Us pic.twitter.com/FncQQzBA0x
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.