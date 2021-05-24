Billboard Music Awards 2021: BTS Melts The World With Their 'Butter' Performance | Watch

On May 24, 2021, Billboard Music Awards took to their official Twitter handle and shared a glimpse of BTS performing their brand new single Butter for its global live debut. The Bangtan boys rocked their performance by performing remotely from South Korea. BTS members can be seen dressed in suits and gracing the red carpet with a smooth performance.

BTS perform Butter at Billboard Music Awards 2021

Sharing the behind-the-scenes GIF video, BBMA gave a sneak-peek into BTS' performance. In the video, the South Korean boy band can be seen sporting all-black suits and showcasing each member's unique blonde and black hair. As for the caption, BBMA called their performance 'smooth like butter'.

As soon as the video was up on the internet, BTS' ARMY also rushed to compliment the Bangtan Boys and express their love as they couldn't stop drooling over them. Several fans retweeted the GIF video, while many others dropped red hearts. A fan called the GIF smooth, while another one shared a video of their performance at BBMA and said 'the unit dances'. A netizen complimented Jimin and called him 'too powerful'. Another one said that 'no one had it like BTS'.

THIS GIF IS SMOOTH AF — ᴮᴱHobiIsMyHubby⁷ 🧈 Giveaway~ 📌 (@MarryMeJhope) May 24, 2021

Jimin’s moves, vocals, aura - he is too powerful!



OMG JIMIN

Dace King Park Jimin

Jimin Main Dancer

Centre Jimin

I LOVE YOU JIMIN 💛#지민 #방탄소년단지민 #ParkJimin#BTSJIMIN #JIMIN #朴智旻 #ジミン

PARK JIMIN JIMIN JIMINS JIMINIE ジミン — JiminieLove13 (@Jiminlittlemoc4) May 24, 2021

NO ONE HAD IT LIKE BTS



pic.twitter.com/ygmGECeBlq — el ✌︎ • study-exam (@taedbase) May 24, 2021

BTS Butter release date was May 21, 2021. The song has set and broken records all over the world which also includes the biggest music video premiere and biggest 24-hour debut on the streaming site, YouTube. It also went on to become the most streams on the release day on Spotify, reported Bandwagon. The BTS' Butter performance at Billboard Music Awards 2021 marks their third act. The teaser of their performance has won everyone's heart.

Billboard Music Awards 2021 winners have also been announced. BTS wins the Top Social Artist Award For The Fifth Consecutive Year, the Top Duo Group, and the Top Selling Award for its Dynamite. The award was presented by Gabrielle Union. BTS' members took to their official Twitter handle and expressed their gratitude to the ARMY for their support in a virtual message from Seoul, South Korea. Furthermore, BBMA 2021 is premiered live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The award ceremony is hosted by Nick Jonas.

Thank you @BBMAs! Thank you #BTSARMY!

You made this all possible💜



후보에 오른 4부문 모두 수상하는 영광을 만들어준 아미 여려분께 진심으로 감사드립니다. 아포방포💜#Got_ARMY_Behind_Us pic.twitter.com/FncQQzBA0x — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) May 24, 2021

IMAGE: BTS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.