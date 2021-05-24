Billboard Music Awards 2021: 'I Hope' Singer Gabby Barrett Sheds Tears As She Bags Award

Gabby Barrett bagged the 2021 Billboard Music Award for Top Country Female Artist on Sunday Night, May 23, 2021, and won her a place as one of the country's newest music icons. As she accepted her award she said that she will try to keep it together with the best she can, as she cradled the prestigious trophy in her arms, and said that it means a lot to her.

Gabby Barrett joins clan of Billboard Music Awards 2021 winners

Gabby Barrett is an American country singer and songwriter was won third place in the sixteenth season of American Idol. Back in 2017, Gabby’s song I Hope reached the first top 10 Hot Country Songs. It reached the top three hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified 5× Platinum by the RIAA. Her debut album Goldmine released on June 19, 2020. As she received her award last night, she had a long list of people she wanted to thank.

In her speech, she mentioned her husband Cade Foehner, her baby girl Baylah and her team, including the management and fans and the Lord, above all. Addressing her fans, she said they change people's lives, as the crowd gushed and watched her. She beat megastars Carrie Underwood and Maren Morris for the prize which 'changed her life forever'. As she walked on stage and started speaking about the award, she was not shy to let tears fall off her eyes and jokingly said that she was not supposed to mess up her makeup, adding that she 'has to play it cool now'.

Earlier, Gabby Barrett at Billboard Music Awards 2021 won a fan-voted top collab category for her song with Charlie Puth, which was a remixed version of her song I Hope. Her solo song also won the 'Top Country Song' beating singers like Jason Aldean, Lee Brice and Morgan Wallen. Billboard Music Awards 2021 winner Gabby also became the most-nominated country artist and most nominated female artist of all genres. Billboard Music Awards 2021 winners were selected based on a mixture of album, digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement stats.

IMAGE: GABBY BARRETT'S INSTAGRAM

