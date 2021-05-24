Billboard Music Awards 2021: Jonas Brothers & Marshmello Pose Together

Billboard Music Awards 2021 is being held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, the United States of America. Nick Jonas hosted the ceremony which was broadcast live on NBC. The last performance of the night was by the Jonas brothers and Marshmallow. But before they hit the stage, the artists clicked a few pictures together.

Jonas Brothers and Marshmello pose for a click at BBMAs 2021

Right before closing the Billboard Music Awards 2021 with their performance, the Jonas brothers and Marshmello clicked a couple of pictures. The siblings' group shared the photos on their Instagram handle where they have more than seven million followers. In it, Kevin Jonas is standing on the right side of Marshmello while Joe Jonas is on his left. Nick Jonas is beside Joe and covered him up. The Jonas Brothers did a distinctive pose with Marshmello just standing still. The group will perform their latest track Leave Before You Love Me as the closing song. They even posted a picture of them entering the event together. Take a look at the images below.

The photo of Jonas Brothers at Billboard Music Awards 2021 with Marshmello received massive appreciation from the fans. Many followers left heart eyes, red heart, and fire emoticons in the comment section. A few shared their excitement for the performances. The picture crossed 100k likes in around two hours of its upload. Check out some replies below.

Leave Before You Love Me is the latest single by the Jonas brothers and Marshmello released on May 21, 2021. Marshmello wrote the lyrics with Christopher Comstock, Alessandro Lindblad, Everett Romano, Nicholas Gale, Geoff Morrow, Richard Boardman, Pablo Bowman, Christian Arnold, David Martin, Phil Plested, and William Vaughan. Joe and Nick handle the vocals while Kevin played the guitar. It is the Jonas brothers' first release of 2021. Their performance at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards will be the track's first live performance.

Billboard Music Awards 2021 winners include The Weeknd as Top Artist and Top Male Artist, Pop as Top New Artist, Taylor Swift as Top Female Artist and Top Billboard 200 Artist, and more. Pink was honored with the Icon Award. Change Maker Award went to Trae the Truth and Drake received the Artist of the Decade Award.

IMAGE: MARSHEMELLOMUSIC INSTAGRAM

