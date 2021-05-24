Billboard Music Awards 2021: Nick Jonas' Pic With AJR Brothers Makes Fan Demand A Collab

Nick Jonas quite recently took to Instagram in order to share a picture of himself along with AJR brothers, who were present at the recently-held Billboard Music Awards 2021. The post sees the presence of AJR at Billboard Music Awards 2021 along with that of an ecstatic Nick Jonas. In response to seeing the picture of Nick Jonas at Billboard Music Awards 2021, certain fans can be seen asking for a collaboration between the two musical groups. The post can be found below.

AJR Brothers and Nick Jonas at Billboard Music Awards 2021:

A fan demands collaboration between Nick Jonas and AJR Brothers:

About Billboard Music Awards 2021 winners:

As far as Billboard Music Awards 2021 winners are concerned, the likes of The Weeknd, BTS, Taylor Swift, and Kanye West were amongst some of the victors who were honoured for their work. The Weeknd led the list of winners with a total of 10 Award Wins while BTS took home four awards in total. Taylor Swift took home several awards as well. The tweet regarding the categories under which The Weeknd took home the awards can be found below.

A legendary night for @theweeknd ⭐️ Congratulations on a total of 10 WINS at the 2021 #BBMAs 🏆💥

👉Top Artist

👉Top Male Artist

👉Top Hot 100 Artist

👉Top Radio Songs Artist

👉Top R&B Artist

👉Top R&B Male Artist

👉Top R&B Album

👉Top Radio Song

👉Top R&B Song

👉Top Hot 100 Song pic.twitter.com/xU106gvf5R — Republic Records (@RepublicRecords) May 24, 2021

Nick Jonas quite recently made a cameo appearance in Netflix's Dash & Lily, which also marked his debut as a producer. The series, based on the John Green novel of the same name, was released by the streaming giant on their streaming platform days ahead of the holidays. Additionally, The Jonas Brothers quite recently announced that that they will go on a nationwide "Remember This" tour very soon. The same will last for close to two months. The announcement post regarding the same can be found below.

The Jonas Brothers announce the "Remember This" nation-wide tour:

