Last Updated:

Billboard Music Awards 2021: Nick Jonas' Pic With AJR Brothers Makes Fan Demand A Collab

Billboard Music Awards 2021: Nick Jonas' pic with AJR brothers makes a fan demand collaboration between the two. Read on to know more about it all.

Written By
Ganesh Raheja
Nick Jonas and AJR Brothers

Image: Nick Jonas/AJR Brothers Instagram


Nick Jonas quite recently took to Instagram in order to share a picture of himself along with AJR brothers, who were present at the recently-held Billboard Music Awards 2021. The post sees the presence of AJR at Billboard Music Awards 2021 along with that of an ecstatic Nick Jonas. In response to seeing the picture of Nick Jonas at Billboard Music Awards 2021, certain fans can be seen asking for a collaboration between the two musical groups. The post can be found below.

AJR Brothers and Nick Jonas at Billboard Music Awards 2021:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas)

A fan demands collaboration between Nick Jonas and AJR Brothers:

NJ2

Image Source: Nick Jonas Instagram

About Billboard Music Awards 2021 winners:

As far as Billboard Music Awards 2021 winners are concerned, the likes of The Weeknd, BTS, Taylor Swift, and Kanye West were amongst some of the victors who were honoured for their work. The Weeknd led the list of winners with a total of 10 Award Wins while BTS took home four awards in total. Taylor Swift took home several awards as well. The tweet regarding the categories under which The Weeknd took home the awards can be found below.

READ | Nick Jonas asserts rib injury won't get in the way of his hosting duties for BBMAs 2021

 

 

 Nick Jonas quite recently made a cameo appearance in Netflix's Dash & Lily, which also marked his debut as a producer. The series, based on the John Green novel of the same name, was released by the streaming giant on their streaming platform days ahead of the holidays. Additionally, The Jonas Brothers quite recently announced that that they will go on a nationwide "Remember This" tour very soon. The same will last for close to two months. The announcement post regarding the same can be found below.

READ | BTS' performance at the Rose Bowl left Nick Jonas "blown away"

The Jonas Brothers announce the "Remember This" nation-wide tour:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas)

 

READ | Nick Jonas reveals how he would react if his future kids plan to become singers
READ | Priyanka Chopra to present at Billboard Music Awards 2021 as Nick Jonas gets injured
READ | When Nick Jonas talked about his 'awkward' first meeting with Priyanka Chopra's mother

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT