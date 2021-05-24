Billboard Music Awards 2021: Pink Jokes Jon Bon Jovi 'broke Her Heart' When He Got Married

American singer-songwriter Pink accepted the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards 2021, held on Sunday night. The singer, who is also the youngest recipient of the BBMA honour, was introduced by her friend Jon Bon Jovi. Interestingly, she began her acceptance speech with a funny anecdote about having a crush on the rock legend when she was 8 years old and said she locked herself in her bedroom for a week after he got married.

Pink at Billboard Music Awards 2021

The 41-year-old singer quipped, "I'm very glad you found lasting love, Jon, but you broke my heart. I take this as an apology," referring to her statuette. She then went on to thank her fans for supporting her and said she can't wait to reunite with them at concerts again. She was heard saying, "All you guys out there and around the world, thank you for coming out, thank you for letting us all heal together. I cannot wait until we can do it again 'til we can sweat all over each other." To conclude her speech, Pink added: "Dream big, because what if it comes true?".

Before bagging the Icon Award, the veteran singer rocked out a medley of her top hits on stage, including Who Knew and Get the Party Started. Interestingly, she also performed an aerial routine with her nine-year-old daughter, Willow Sage Hart, set to their song Cover Me in Sunshine. The Raise Your Glass artist finished out her performance by singing her new documentary's title track, and a supercut of past hits including So What and Just Give Me a Reason.

goosebumps witnessing this mother-daughter collab! 💜



how great was Willow Sage Hart on the #BBMAs stage?! pic.twitter.com/FNqen5k39a — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 24, 2021

Here's the list of Billboard Music Awards 2021 winners

Top Artist - The Weeknd

Top New Artist - Pop Smoke

Top Male Artist - The Weeknd

Top Female Artist - Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group - BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist - Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist - The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist - Drake

Top Song Sales Artist - BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist - The Weeknd

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted) - BTS

Top R&B Artist - The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist - The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist - Doja Cat

Top Rap Artist - Pop Smoke

Top Rap Male Artist - Pop Smoke

Top Rap Female Artist - Megan Thee Stallion

Top Country Artist - Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist - Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artistv- Gabby Barrett

Top Country Duo/Group - Florida Georgia Line

Top Rock Artist - Machine Gun Kelly

Top Latin Artist - Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist - Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist - Karol G

Top Latin Duo/Group - Eslabón Armado

Top Dance/Electronic Artist - Lady Gaga

Top Christian Artist - Elevation Worship

Top Gospel Artist - Kanye West

Top Billboard 200 Album - Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Top R&B Album - The Weeknd, After Hours

Top Rap Album - Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Top Country Album - Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Top Rock Album - Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall

Top Latin Album - Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

Top Dance/Electronic Album - Lady Gaga, Chromatica

Top Christian Album - Carrie Underwood, My Gift

Top Gospel Album - Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1

Top Hot 100 Song - The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

Top Streaming Song - DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"

Top Selling Song - BTS, "Dynamite"

Top Radio Song - The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted) - Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, "I Hope"

Top R&B Song - The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

Top Rap Song - DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"

Top Country Song - Gabby Barrett, "I Hope"

Top Rock Song - AJR, "Bang!"

Top Latin Song - Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"

Top Dance/Electronic Song - Saint Jhn, "Roses (Imanbek Remix)"

Top Christian Song - Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, "Graves Into Gardens"

Top Gospel Song - Kanye West ft. Travis Scott, "Wash Us In the Blood"

