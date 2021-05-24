Billboard Music Awards 2021: Pink Jokes Jon Bon Jovi 'broke Her Heart' When He Got Married

Quick links:
American singer-songwriter Pink accepted the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards 2021, held on Sunday night. The singer, who is also the youngest recipient of the BBMA honour, was introduced by her friend Jon Bon Jovi. Interestingly, she began her acceptance speech with a funny anecdote about having a crush on the rock legend when she was 8 years old and said she locked herself in her bedroom for a week after he got married.
The 41-year-old singer quipped, "I'm very glad you found lasting love, Jon, but you broke my heart. I take this as an apology," referring to her statuette. She then went on to thank her fans for supporting her and said she can't wait to reunite with them at concerts again. She was heard saying, "All you guys out there and around the world, thank you for coming out, thank you for letting us all heal together. I cannot wait until we can do it again 'til we can sweat all over each other." To conclude her speech, Pink added: "Dream big, because what if it comes true?".
Before bagging the Icon Award, the veteran singer rocked out a medley of her top hits on stage, including Who Knew and Get the Party Started. Interestingly, she also performed an aerial routine with her nine-year-old daughter, Willow Sage Hart, set to their song Cover Me in Sunshine. The Raise Your Glass artist finished out her performance by singing her new documentary's title track, and a supercut of past hits including So What and Just Give Me a Reason.
