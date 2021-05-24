Billboard Music Awards 2021: Pink Performs With Her Daughter Willow Sage Hart; Watch

Pink returned to the Billboard Music Awards 2021 after more than two decades and took the internet by storm with her wonderful performance. Not only this but her on-stage act came in with a surprise as her 9-year-old daughter, Willow Sage Hart, also performed with her. The duo presented an ariel act on her song, Cover Me in Sunshine, and netizens were in awe.

Pink at Billboard Music Awards 2021 with daughter

what an unforgettable moment between mother and daughter 💞 #BBMAs @Pink pic.twitter.com/zeiWCXrVia — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 24, 2021

After this, she also performed on her new song All I Know So Far and then crooned her hits titled So What, Who Knew, Just Like a Pill and Just Give Me a Reason. Fans swooned over Pink's daughter and rushed to drop endearing comments on Twitter. This performance marked Pink’s first on the BBMAs stage since Just Like Fire in 2016. Pink accepted the Icon Award at the event hosted at the Microsoft Theater in LA, May 23. The award was presented to her by Jon Bon Jovi. Pink also took to Instagram and gave a sneak peek into her illustrious career.

In her acceptance speech, she said, "I love what I do and I love the people that I get to do it with, and we're pretty good at what we do, but it wouldn't matter if no one came to see us and play with us". She added, "So all of you guys out there, and around the world, thank you for coming out and for letting us all heal together. This is an absolute honor. Dream big, because what if it comes true. I can't wait until we can do it all again until we can just sweat all over each other."

Apart from her, 34-year-old rapper Drake also accepted the Artist of the Decade Award at the event along with his son Adonis, who stood by his side. When Drake gave his acceptance speech, his son held him tight while holding his father's award, leaving fans swooning.

"I want to dedicate this award to my friends, I want to dedicate this award to my longtime collaborators. I want to dedicate this award to all my peers, all your decisions, and the music you make really does have me tossing and turning at night trying to figure out what I should do next. Thank you to my beautiful family," he said.

(IMAGE: PINK'S INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.