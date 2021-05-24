Billboard Music Awards 2021: The Weeknd Grabs The Title Of 'Top Artist' At The Ceremony

The night of Billboard Music Awards 2021 witnessed some of the decorated artists of the pop world being lauded for their work. From Drake to Taylor Swift, several singers took home multiple awards for their commendable work over the year. But the Blinding Lights singer managed to grab the biggest award of the night and crowned himself with the title of 'Top Artist' at the award ceremony.

The Weeknd at Billboard Music Awards 2021

The Canadian singer won big-time at the music ceremony as he took home seven awards for his work in pop music over the year. Titled as 'Top Hot 100 Artist' artist of the year, the singer received the award from comedian Lil Rel Howery. Nominated in the same category were artists such as Drake, Dua Lipa, DaBaby, and Pop Smoke. The 31-year-old artist thanked his fellow nominees for their music.

According to Billboard, the singer also went on to thank his team and family for their support in this 'dark year'. Attending the ceremony in a black trench coat over a black suit, The Weeknd humorously thanked God for saving him from wearing the red suit again. The singer took to his social media to flaunt his award and his top place in the Billboard Music Awards 2021 winners. He also hinted at his upcoming music in his acceptance speech.

Netizens' reaction to The Weeknd at Billboard Music Awards 2021

The singer received love and support from his fans under his post where he can be seen posing with his collection of awards. The fans shared his enthusiasm and joined in on his success in the music industry after winning several awards over the years. Many fans commented about how proud they were of him.

Pic Credit: The Weeknd IG

Billboard Music Awards 2021 winners

The night witnessed some of the biggest pop stars of the world getting recognized for their contribution to the music over the year. The Weeknd took home the awards for Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top R&B Artist, and Top Hot 100 Song, Top R&B Album. Some of the biggest winners of the night, along with The Weeknd, were South Korean Juggernaut BTS along with Taylor Swift and Drake.

Billboard Music Awards 2021 date and time in India

Held on the 24th of May, the award ceremony will be streamed live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be available for the audience on NBC live, where the US viewers can stream it on the 23rd of May at 8:00 pm EST. Whereas for the Indian audience, the award ceremony will be streamed live on the 24th of May at 5:30 am.

IMAGE- THE WEEKND'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.