Billboard Music Awards 2022: Olivia Rodrigo And Drake Win Big, BTS Bags 3 Trophies

Billboard Music Awards is currently being held in Las Vegas, Nevada. As the winners' names are being announced, take a look at who won the maximum awards.

Billboard Music Awards 2022

Billboard Music Awards is among the biggest international accolades in the music industry. The Award honours the extraordinary talents of the industry who have given commendable tracks and albums in the past year. The Billboard Music Awards 2022 is being held on May 15, 2022, in MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada with numerous stars walking down the red carpet. 

While the award for Top Rap Artist, Top Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, and Top Male Artist was bagged by rapper Drake, BTS won the Top Song Sales Artist Award. On the other hand, Olivia Rodrigo managed to grab the awards for Top Radio Songs Artist and Top Streaming Songs Artist. Take a look at the complete list of winners of the Billboard Music Awards 2022. 

2022 Billboard Music Award Winners

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist

Doja Cat
Drake (WINNER)
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Givēon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
Pooh Shiesty
The Kid Laroi

Top Male Artist

Drake (WINNER)
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Adele
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS (WINNER)
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Migos
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Adele
Drake
Juice WRLD
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Top Hot 100 Artist

Doja Cat
Drake
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Doja Cat
Drake
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Adele
BTS (WINNER)
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Walker Hayes

Top Radio Songs Artist

Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist 

BTS
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran (WINNER)
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd

Top Tour

Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
Harry Styles (Love on Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) (WINNER)

Top R&B Artist

Doja Cat (WINNER)
Givēon
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Summer Walker
The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Givēon
Khalid
The Weeknd (WINNER)

Top R&B Female Artist

Doja Cat (WINNER)
Summer Walker
SZA

Top R&B Tour

Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM) (WINNER)
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Usher (The Vegas Residency)

Top Rap Artist

Drake (WINNER)
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake (WINNER)
Juice WRLD
Polo G

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)

Top Rap Tour

J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)
Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021) (WINNER)

Top Country Artist

Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
Walker Hayes

Top Country Male Artist

Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen (WINNER)

Top Country Female Artist

Carrie Underwood
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay (WINNER)
Florida Georgia Line
Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)
Eric Church (Gather Again Tour) (WINNER)
Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)

Top Rock Artist

Glass Animals (WINNER)
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Tour

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) (WINNER)

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny (WINNER)
Farruko
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny (WINNER)
Farruko
Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist

Kali Uchis (WINNER)
Karol G
Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado (WINNER)
Grupo Firme

Top Latin Tour

Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)
Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour) (WINNER)

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Lady Gaga (WINNER)
Marshmello
Tiësto

Top Christian Artist

Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
for King & Country
Lauren Daigle
Ye (WINNER)

Top Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans
Elevation Worship
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
Ye (WINNER)

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album

Adele, “30”
Doja Cat, “Planet Her”
Drake, “Certified Lover Boy”
Morgan Wallen, “Dangerous: The Double Album”
Olivia Rodrigo, “SOUR” (WINNER)

Top Soundtrack

“Arcane League of Legends”
“Encanto” (WINNER)
“In the Heights”
“Sing 2”
“Tick, Tick… Boom!”

Top R&B Album

Doja Cat, “Planet Her” (WINNER)
Givēon, “When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “An Evening With Silk Sonic”
Summer Walker, “Still Over It”
The Weeknd, “Dawn FM”

Top Rap Album

Drake, “Certified Lover Boy” (WINNER)
Moneybagg Yo, “A Gangsta’s Pain”
Rod Wave, “SoulFly”
The Kid Laroi, “F*ck Love”
Ye, “Donda”

Top Country Album

Florida Georgia Line, “Life Rolls On”
Lee Brice, “Hey World”
Taylor Swift, “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)”
Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s Version)” (WINNER)
Walker Hayes, “Country Stuff: The Album”

Top Rock Album

AJR, “OK Orchestra”
Coldplay, “Music of the Spheres”
Imagine Dragons, “Mercury – Act 1”
John Mayer, “Sob Rock”
Twenty One Pilots, “Scaled and Icy” (WINNER)

Top Latin Album

Eslabon Armado, “Corta Venas”
J Balvin, “Jose”
Kali Uchis, :Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞”
Karol G, “KG0516” (WINNER)
Rauw Alejandro, “Vice Versa”

Top Dance/Electronic Album

C418, “Minecraft – Volume Alpha”
FKA Twigs, “Caprisongs”
Illenium, “Fallen Embers” (WINNER)
Porter Robinson, “Nurture”
Rüfüs Du Sol, “Surrender”

Top Christian Album

Carrie Underwood, “My Savior”
CeCe Winans, “Believe for It”
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, “Old Church Basement”
Phil Wickham, “Hymn of Heaven”
Ye, “Donda” (WINNER)

Top Gospel Album

CeCe Winans, “Believe for It”
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, “Old Church Basement”
Maverick City Music, “Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition”
Maverick City Music & Upperroom, “Move Your Heart”
Ye, “Donda” (WINNER)

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay” (WINNER)
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Streaming Song

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay” (WINNER)
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Selling Song

BTS, “Butter” (WINNER)
BTS, “Permission to Dance”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

Top Radio Song

Dua Lipa, “Levitating” (WINNER)
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Collaboration

Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, “Peaches”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay” (WINNER)
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay” (WINNER)
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song 

BTS, “Butter”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay” (WINNER)
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Viral Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More” (WINNER)
Gayle, “Abcdefu”
Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”
Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”
Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

Top R&B Song

Doja Cat & The Weeknd, “You Right”
Givēon, “Heartbreak Anniversary”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon, “Peaches”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave the Door Open” (WINNER)
WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, “Essence”

Top Rap Song

Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat, “Knife Talk”
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby” (WINNER)
Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”
Polo G, “Rapstar”

Top Country Song

Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”
Luke Combs, “Forever After All”
Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like” (WINNER)

Top Rock Song

Coldplay X BTS, “My Universe”
Elle King & Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”
Imagine Dragons, “Follow You”
Måneskin, “Beggin’” (WINNER) 
The Anxiety: Willow & Tyler Cole, “Meet Me at Our Spot”

Top Latin Song

Aventura x Bad Bunny, “Volví”
Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”
Farruko, “Pepas”
Kali Uchis, “Telepatía” (WINNER)
Rauw Alejandro, “Todo De Ti”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix” (WINNER)
Farruko, “Pepas”
Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, “You”
Tiësto, “The Business”
Travis Scott & HVME, “Goosebumps”

Top Christian Song

Anne Wilson, “My Jesus”
Ye, “Hurricane” (WINNER)
Ye, “Moon”
Ye, “Off The Grid”
Ye, “Praise God”

Top Gospel Song

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, “Jireh”
Ye, “Hurricane” (WINNER)
Ye, “Moon”
Ye, “Off the Grid”
Ye, “Praise God”

