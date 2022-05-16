Billboard Music Awards 2022: Kylie-Travis To Megan-MGK; Best-dressed Couples At The Event

Quick links:
The soon-to-be-married couple colour coordinated their looks with Megan Fox slaying in a body-hugging gown and Machine Gun Kelly in a metal spike-accented Dolce & Gabbana suit.
Kylie Jenner wore a striking blue floor-length, figure-hugging dress and Travis Scott looked dapper in a suit. The couple was accompanied by their daughter Stormi.
Heidi Klum rocked a bright yellow dress for the event alongside her husband Tom Kaulitz, who wore a stylish suit.
Zalia reportedly kissed her partner Ty Dolla Sign at the Billboard Music Awards 2022. The duo made an appearance in matching designer attires.
The parents-to-be Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato looked extremely happy as they posed for the cameras together.
