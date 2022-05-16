Last Updated:

Billboard Music Awards 2022: Kylie-Travis To Megan-MGK; Best-dressed Couples At The Event

Billboards Music Awards 2022 was attended by prominent celebrity couples, including Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

Billboard Music Awards 2022
1/6
Image: Instagram/@machinegunkelly

The soon-to-be-married couple colour coordinated their looks with Megan Fox slaying in a body-hugging gown and Machine Gun Kelly in a metal spike-accented Dolce & Gabbana suit.

Billboard Music Awards 2022
2/6
Image: Instagram/@kyliejenner/@kyliesnapchat/@shot

Kylie Jenner wore a striking blue floor-length, figure-hugging dress and Travis Scott looked dapper in a suit. The couple was accompanied by their daughter Stormi.

Billboard Music Awards 2022
3/6
Image: Instagram/@lomasinnmusic/@yonarincon_

Heidi Klum rocked a bright yellow dress for the event alongside her husband Tom Kaulitz, who wore a stylish suit.

Billboard Music Awards 2022
4/6
Image: Instagram/@fashionbombmen/@firsty4hiphop

Zalia reportedly kissed her partner Ty Dolla Sign at the Billboard Music Awards 2022. The duo made an appearance in matching designer attires.

Billboard Music Awards 2022
5/6
Image: Instagram/@luisanalopilato

The parents-to-be Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato looked extremely happy as they posed for the cameras together.

Billboard Music Awards 2022
6/6
Image: Instagram/@laramcwhorter/@illenium

Illenium wore a quirky metallic suit meanwhile his ladylove Lara McWhorter went for a black attire featuring cut-out detailings.

 

 

