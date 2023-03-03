Billboard Women In Music 2023: TWICE Becomes First K-pop Group To Win Breakthrough Award

The South Korean girl group TWICE was honored with the Breakthrough award at the Billboard Women in Music 2023's ceremony. The event took place on March 1, 2023, at the YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles. The band officially became the first ever K-pop girl group to receive this honour.

After the ceremony, the K-pop girl group shared their thoughts in an interview with Billboard. One of the members, Dahyun said, "It is such a honor to be here and thank you billboard and thank you once". Later Chaeyoung expressed her gratitude saying, "Receiving Breakthrough Artist at Billboard Women in Music is the most magical way to start our year".

She further added, "Ever since we became TWICE, we believed in each other to always be together when taking a step toward our future. This moment is especially meaningful because all nine of us are standing here together in front of our fans who made our dreams come true. This title Breakthrough Artist proves that if you confidently push for your dream, people who support you will always be your team, you will break through."

At last, Tzuyu from the group said, "This accomplishment will forever motivate us to challenge ourselves to break more barriers." Also, ahead of the event, Jihyo said, "I think it’s the songs of ours that carry TWICE’s color rather than the language in which the song is sung. I don’t think the language is that relevant in carrying out TWICE’s identity."

TWICE's performance at Billboard Women in Music 2023

TWICE also performanced of their new pre-release English language single Moonlight Sunrise. The performance featured images of each member flashing on giant screens in between shots of spectacular sunrises. As the screens lifted, TWICE appeared in matching outfits and amazed the audience with their spot-on choreography.

About Billboard Women in Music Awards

The Billboard Women in Music Awards celebrate influential artists and creators in the music industry. The event recognises female talents who are shaping the music landscape in today's era. Other artists who were honored at this year's ceremony are Doechii, Ivy Queen, And Lana Del Rey.