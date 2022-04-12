Billboards Of Travis Scott's Long-delayed 'Utopia' Installed Near Coachella Festival: See

A few days ahead of the Coachella Festival 2022, American rapper Travis Scott teased his long-delayed album Utopia. Billboards of the album were recently installed in California. While the billboards have gotten Scott's fans excited about his upcoming album, they were reportedly aimed at the festival which the rapper was originally scheduled to headline.

As per a report by Variety, a few billboards teasing Travis Scott's upcoming album Utopia recently appeared in California. While the album's release date or any other details were not mentioned on the billboards, it was clear that it was a dig at the Coachella festival. A total of four billboards were installed on the I-10 in the direction that headed away from the festival grounds in California. The first billboard read "PSST.....," while another one had the logo of Travis Scott's Cactus Jack company. The third one had "Looking for UTOPIA?" on it and the fourth one said, "WRONG WAY!" Coachella canceled Travis Scott's appearance at the festival after the American rapper faced backlash for the Astroworld tragedy that took place in November last year. Scott is also facing a legal battle as 10 people died during his concert in Houston, Texas.

LOOKING FOR UTOPIA? pic.twitter.com/rKVVnjtHs2 — TRAVIS SCOTT FANS 🔥 (@LaflameScott) April 10, 2022

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is an annual music and arts festival held at the Empire Poli Club in California. The club is located in the Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert. The music festival sees a lineup of A-list artists performing before a huge crowd of people. This year's festival is scheduled to begin on April 15. Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia are among the ace musicians to perform at the festival this year.

More about Travis Scott's Utopia

Utopia is Travis Scott's upcoming and much-awaited studio album. The album, which is in the hip-hop genre, will mark the rapper's fourth album after Astroworld, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight and Rodeo. It will be produced under the label Epic and Cactus Jack. While the album's release date has not been revealed yet, as per Variety, it will not be out till June 2022. The album was delayed after the Astroworld tragedy.

Image: AP