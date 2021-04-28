Billie Eilish Announces Her New Album 'Happier Than Ever', Calls It Her 'favourite Thing'

Billie Eilish recently surprised her fans when she announced her upcoming song Happier Than Ever. While her fans were celebrating the news of the song, she went on to announce that she is releasing her new album. The singer took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself and in the caption, she wrote a long note about the release of her album. It reads, "MY NEW ALBUM “Happier Than Ever” OUT JULY 30TH! this is my favorite thing i’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. i can’t even tell you. i’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel. alsoooo new song out thursday at 9am pt too!!". The comment section is filled with her fans being excited and how they can't wait for the release. Check it out.

A look at Billie Eilish's new album announcement

The album will drop on July 30, 2021. As per Variety, the album will contain 16 songs which include - Getting Older, I Didn’t Change My Number, Billie Bossa Nova, My Future, Oxytocin, GOLDWING, Lost Cause, Halley’s Comet, Not My Responsibility, OverHeated, Everybody Dies, Your Power, NDA, Therefore I Am, Happier Than Ever, and Male Fantasy. The album includes her recent singles that are My Future and Therefore I am. Both the songs went on to secure the top position on the Billboards chart.

Earlier in February, Billie told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show that she wouldn't have made this album if it wasn't for COVID-19. She added that it doesn't mean the album is about the virus. She continued when things are different in someone's life, they are also different hence she has to thank COVID-19 for it.

Billie Eilish's latest song announcement

Earlier, the Grammy winner took to her Instagram account to share a video of her upcoming song Happier Than Ever. She shared a small video snippet in which she was sitting in a shell-shaped chair. She stunned in a blonde hairdo as she turned to look at the camera. In the background, her upcoming song was being played with the lyrics, "When I'm away from you, I'm happier than ever.". At the end, she gave her classic stare. The video has over 17 million views. In the caption, she wrote, "Happier Than Ever". Check it out.

Promo Image Souce: Billie Eilish's Instagram

