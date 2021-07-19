Billie Eilish 'ashamed' Of A Resurfaced Old Video For Remarks Against Asian Community

Ocean Eyes singer Billie Eilish is touted as one of the greatest artists of the generation after having record-breaking albums under her name at the mere age of 19. However, success comes with a hefty price and the young singer is no stranger to this notion. Found herself in the middle of a controversy recently, Billie has finally decided to address the accusations over her past racist remarks.

Billie Eilish addressed her racist video

For the unversed, the singer had been uploading singing videos on the internet before her song Ocean Eyes blew on the internet making her a world star singer. However, an old video of when Billie was only 15 had resurfaced on the video-sharing app called TikTok where she was seen imitating an Asian accent while lip-synching to Tyler, The Creator's infamous song Fish. The song includes an anti-Asian slur due to which the singer was bombarded with accusations of being a racist.

Finally addressing this controversy, Billie admitted to being ashamed of her video and regrets her remarks about her the Asian community. While speaking to Vogue Australia, Billie pointed out the Internet's notorious habit of bringing up media personalities' embarrassing pasts to the limelight. She also backfired saying that people who bring up other's pasts should realize that they have embarrassing pasts too.

However, the singer stated that she has said many things as a teenager that she does not agree with right now. Talking about nothing can be erased from the internet, Billie expressed her worries about all her past content and interviews still being on the internet. Billie concluded her statement by admitting that she did not know at that age the derogatory meaning behind the term.

More on Billie Eilish's songs

The young singer was first discovered after uploading a cover of her brother's song 'Ocean eyes' on SoundCloud. She went on to release three albums namely Don't Smile at Me, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and Happier Than Ever. The singer also bagged seven Grammy Awards in 2019 and became the youngest singer to bag the Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year in the same year.

