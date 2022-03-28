Billie Eilish Bags Her 1st Ever Oscar For 'No Time To Die'; Says 'This Is So Unbelievable'

Celebrations are in order for Billie Eilish and her collaborator brother, Finneas O’Connell, who won the Oscars 2022 Best Original Song award for writing and performing the title track in No Time to Die. The accolade marked the first Academy Award for the 20-year-old Billie, who was left ecstatic at the announcement.

In their acceptance speech, the sibling duo thanked the Bond team, including Daniel Craig, producer Barbara Broccoli, and director Cary Joji Fukunaga among others. Finneas also gave a shoutout to their parents, calling them the duo's 'biggest inspiration and 'heroes'.

Billie Eilish bags her first-ever Oscar for 'No Time to Die'

The duo began their acceptance speech with Billie saying, "This is so unbelievable I could scream." She continued, "Thank you to our 007 family, (producer) Barbara Broccoli, MGM, (director) Cary Fukunaga, Daniel Craig, Hans Zimmer…for taking our song and making it worthy of James Bond.”

Finneas took the lead and added, "Lastly, we want to thank our parents who have always been our biggest inspirations and heroes, and we love you as our parents and we love you as real people too.”

"Thank you so much to the Academy, we promise not to lose these,” he added while pointing at the trophies.

The duo also performed at the Oscars 2022, setting the stage ablaze with the hit track No Time To Die. This marked their second performance at the coveted awards, their first one being two years ago with Yesterday by The Beatles for the 'In Memorium' section.

Eilish is the youngest ever artist to have ever written and recorded a 007 theme song. The lead tracks from the previous two bond films, namely - Skyfall and Spectre, bagged Academy Awards.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Billie spoke about the writing process of the track backstage and said, "We just wanted it to be perfect, and represent Daniel Craig’s last film, and all of his films, and how much he put into it — and it just was the most amazing experience ever.”

(Image: ANI)