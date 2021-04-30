Billie Eilish Drops Her Latest Single 'Your Power', Netizens Call It A 'masterpiece'

Billie Eilish recently announced on Instagram that she will be releasing her new album titled Happier Than Ever. One of the tracks from that album titled Your Power released earlier today and has been garnering positive responses from her fans around the globe. Here is everything you need to know about Billie Eilish's latest song and how netizens reacted to it.

Billie Eilish's latest track Your Power

Billie Eilish's new single from her latest album Happier Than Ever released a few hours ago and has already garnered close to 10 million views on Youtube. Your Power digs into deeper, more impactful topics than Billie's last album. The chilling ballad focuses on the abuse of power by an older man, preying on a younger woman. Billie emphasizes on the line, 'try not to abuse your power', hinting at men taking advantage of their authority over vulnerable people, especially women.

The entire video shows Billie sitting on a cliff while singing in a mellow and drowsy voice. The latter part of the music video features Eilish being choked by a snake, while she tries to sing the last few lines of the track which are, 'you might not want to lose your power, but power isn't pain.' She also raises the point that whether the men in power only feel remorse when they are caught or there are allegations against them and their contract is cancelled. Will that be the tipping point for them to realize their mistake and their abuse of power.

Netizens react to Billie Eilish's video

Even though the song released just a few hours ago, the latest track has managed to make news for its chilling lyrics and melody. While one fan stated that this track is not just a song but a cultural reset and acts as an escape from the world, another said that he is in love with Billie Eilish and her music. Here are a few tweets about Your Power and how netizens liked the new single.

#YourPower by Billie Eilish isn’t just a song, it is a cultural reset, it is the oxygen you breathe, an escape from this cruel world, it is art, everything you've ever wanted. pic.twitter.com/L4OXl3jp5Q — ð¼ð“ð’¾ð’¶ð“ƒð’¶ (@itsme_iliana) April 29, 2021

“She said you were a hero you played the part but you ruined her in a year” #BillieEilish #yourpower #HappierThanEver pic.twitter.com/AkOXa8zDZA — Leslie (@billieiliishh) April 29, 2021

tw: spiders, snakes#YourPower #BillieEilish



just how fast

does it ever the night

drive you crazy? changes pic.twitter.com/e4n56zwkce — ivy á±¬ billie is back (@scxrletwitchhh) April 29, 2021

Does it keep you in control?

For you to keep her in a cage?

And you swear you didn't know

You said you thought she was your age. This lyric is ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ and I think she speaks from her heart #YourPower #BillieEilishYourPower pic.twitter.com/XVo0qrFzHJ — Abby (@officialabba13) April 30, 2021

@finneas I’d like to thank you for giving me chills EVERY TIME with the vocal production on the lyric “but power isn’t pain” and the stripped back final chorus helps it land so well emotionally #YourPower #BillieEilish — RJ || Music is everything (@YAILsupremacy) April 30, 2021

Billie recently announced the release of her new album on Instagram. She wrote, "MY NEW ALBUM “Happier Than Ever” OUT JULY 30TH! this is my favourite thing I’ve ever created and I am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. I can’t even tell you. I’ve never felt so much love for a project as I do for this one. hope you feel what I feel." As per Variety, the album will contain 16 songs which include - Getting Older, I Didn’t Change My Number, Billie Bossa Nova, My Future, Oxytocin, GOLDWING, Lost Cause, Halley’s Comet, Not My Responsibility, OverHeated, Everybody Dies, Your Power, NDA, Therefore I Am, Happier Than Ever, and Male Fantasy.

Image Credits: Billie Eilish Official Instagram Account