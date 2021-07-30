Billie Eilish Drops Sophomore Album 'Happier Than Ever', Says 'most Profound Experience'

Pop sensation Billie Eilish's long-awaited sophomore album Happier Than Ever is finally out for the world to listen to. Ever since the album's announcement, the singer has been hyping her fans, contributing to their intense anticipation. The singer collaborated with her brother and producer FINNEAS.

Billi Eilish's Happier Than Ever

Announcing her second album titled Happier Than Ever in April 2021, the singer finally treated her fans on July 30, 2021. In the wake of its release, Eilish took to her Instagram to share her thoughts on the newly released album and dedicated the post to thank people involved in its making. In the lengthy caption, the singer could not contain her excitement and revealed that she engaged in self-reflection while making the whole album.

Talking about how it was the most satisfying and profound experience she has ever had, Eilish wrote, '“Happier Than Ever” my sophomore album is finally out. i can’t even process it. this was the most fulfilling most satisfying and profound experience i’ve ever had with my music. finneas and i were just on cloud 9 making this album i feel.. '. Dishing on the 16 songs available on the album, she said, 'i love every song on this project so so much it literally scares me thinking about putting it out into the world for anyone to listen to. i feel like crying'

Earlier in an interview with VEVO, the singer opened up about embarking on a self-reflection journey while making this album. Addressing the same, Eilish stated that, 'i grew so much in the process of making this album and experienced so much self-realization and self-reflection. i wish i could go back and make this album all over again because it was some of the best nights in my life'

Billie Eilish thanks brother and producer FINNEAS

The singer did not miss the opportunity to thank her brother and frequent collaborator FINNEAS in the post. Thanking her brother, she wrote, 'i love you @finneas thank you for being you. i couldn’t ask for a better brother and collaborator, you are my whole world and i couldn’t do any of this without you. anyway i’m so excited and nervous and blaaah… please take care of this project, it means the world to me. 🤍 I CANT BELIEVE ITTTT'.

More on Billie Eilish's new album

The 19-year-old singer made an official announcement on April 2021 stating that her sophomore would release on July 30. The young singer's second album consisted of 16 songs and was released in various formats and colours. Singles Your Power, Lost Cause and NDA were released earlier.

IMAGE- BILLIE EILISH'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.