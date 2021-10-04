Billie Eilish Joins Danny Elfman For ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Shows

Billie Eilish is all set to showcase her stellar performance at the upcoming ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ shows slated to be held in Los Angeles. She will be joining the popular artist, Danny Elfman on the Halloween weekend at Banc of California Stadium for the show. Danny Elfman, on the other hand, expressed how thrilled he was to have Billie Eilish onboard. He even revealed how they had to cancel the show last year and talked about the possibility that it could be the last production.

According to the reports by Variety, ‘Nightmare Before Christmas' shows are set to be held at Banc of California Stadium on October 29 and October 31 and the shows will pick up a tradition that was previously produced at the Hollywood Bowl. Speaking about the upcoming shows, Danny Elfman discussed the possibility of this being the last production for a while and said, “We had to cancel last year, of course. And this year, the Hollywood Bowl was not comfortable with whether they’d be up to full capacity yet. This promoter came and said, ‘We’ll do it.’ And I was like, okay. Because I don’t know how much.”

Danny Elfman reveals ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ could be last production

He further stated how every year he says that this might be the last time and reveals that he doesn’t know how much longer he will do. He then added, “I don’t want to get into ‘I’ll do it every Halloween for the rest of my life!’ Because I did Halloween shows for 15 years with Oingo Boingo, and there’s something about me that’s like, oh my God, am I back in this? But I know that I did want to do him at least one more time, last year, and I was really ready for that. And when it fell through, it was really hard. Jack is definitely good for one more round, so I’m really happy about that and excited.”

The concerts will be backed by Tim Fox and Georgina Ryder of AMP Worldwide, Laura Engel and Richard Kraft of Kraft-Engel Management and Alison Ahart Williams, along with Disney Concerts. The October 29 show will begin at 8while the show on Halloween night will begin at 6.30 pm.

(Image: AP)