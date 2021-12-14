Billie Eilish Opens Up On 'terrible' COVID-19 Battle; 'if Not Vaccinated, Would've Died'

Billie Eilish recently opened up about contracting COVID-19 in August this year, noting that it could've been fatal if she had not gotten vaccinated. The 19-year-old Pop icon iterated that she's thankful for the 'amazing' vaccine, which not only saved her brother/musical collaborator Finneas from getting it but also protected her parents and friends. While appearing on Howard Stern’s US radio show on December 13, the Ocean Eyes songstress further called her experience 'miserable' and 'terrible'.

She noted that although she didn't die and wasn't going to die, it doesn't take away from the fact that she was in a horrific position. She said she was unwell with the virus for two months, and that she continues to experience side effects to date.

Billie Eilish on her terrible COVID-19 experience

She cleared her stance on COVID, noting that the sole reason she's fine is due to the vaccine. "I think if I weren’t vaccinated, I would have died", she noted while stating that it was 'bad'. Billie said that although she felt horrible during that period, it wasn't bad in the 'scheme of COVID'. She further explained that one just feels horrible when they're sick.

She was asked why she's still coughing after her Saturday Night Live appearance on December 11, where she served as a presenter alongside Kate McKinnon. To this, she pointed a finger at the show's producer Lorne Michaels, noting that he was sick and coughing everywhere.

Meanwhile, Billie has been nominated in seven major categories at the 2022 Grammy awards. These include 'Album of The Year' nomination for her second album Happier Than Ever and the 'Song of The Year' nomination for the eponymous track. She is also all set to become the youngest Glastonbury Festival headliner ever in June 2022.

The organizers of the fest made the announcement in October this year via Instagram. "We are very excited to confirm that @billieeilish will headline the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night at Glastonbury 2022, to become the Festival's youngest ever solo headliner. This will be her first UK festival headline performance," they wrote. The pop sensation will also be clocking her 20th birthday later this week on December 18.

(Image: Instagram/@billieeilish)