Billie Eilish Receives Backlash For 'I Love Girls' Post; Gets Accused Of 'queerbaiting'

On June 10, Billie Eilish took to Instagram to share a series of stills from her latest single Lost Cause. The artist is seen having a good time with a group of girls in the photos. She is also seen cuddling a girl in one of the photos. After the stills were uploaded, Billie was called out by netizens for queerbaiting. Amidst Pride Month, here are some netizens who spoke about not assuming other peoples' sexuality after Billie posted the pictures.

Billie Eilish's "I love girls" post sparked a backlash

Billie shared a few pictures from the shoot of her song Lost Cause. While the post contained only photographs of Billie Eilish with girls, her statement, "I love girls," sparked a frenzy among her fans as many started speculating whether it was a coming-out post. Here's are the pictures from the shoot of Billie Eilish's new song.

Backlash on Billie Eilish's photos

An Instagram user wrote that posting sexual content with other women with the caption “I love girls” and yet calling yourself straight is queerbaiting. They asked her fans to tell her that mentioning "I love girls" doesn't mean that she is coming out. They added that Billie needs to respond because she is definitely reading the comments.

A user wrote that he wanted answers for the same. He wants to know if she is a lesbian because she has been dating a racist homophobic man. He seemed upset because all of this is taking place during Pride Month. Another user wrote that Billie Eilish posting that she loves girls and then dating a Trump supporter is so "gross."

A Twitter user shared a meme where a man seemed disappointed. They pointed out that Billie was seen kissing girls in the video and she also posted 'I Love girls' below it. They added they weren't surprised that people are calling her out because she has been dating a homophobic, misogynistic man.

A few netizens also spoke about how it was wrong to assume peoples' sexuality. They also mentioned that Billie doesn't owe an explanation about her sexuality and people should leave her alone. A Twitter user found this funny as they wrote that people just don't understand that she does not have to tell anyone about her sexuality.

