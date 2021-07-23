Billie Eilish Reveals Her Inspiration Behind New Album 'Happier Than Ever'

American teen pop sensation Billie Eilish is gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated album titled Happier Than Ever.

This would mark the Grammy award-winning singer's third album after the success of her first two albums Don't Smile at Me and When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Dishing on the creation process of her sophomore album, Billie opened up about the self-reflection journey she embarked on while making music.

Billie Eilish on making of her sophomore album

The singer sat down for a chat with VEVO and talked about how she came out feeling confident than ever after completing the album. Wanting to make a timeless record for herself, the singer took inspiration from the legendary artists she grew up watching such as Julie London, Frank Sintra and Peggy Lee. Talking about the songs on her album are versatile yet cohesive, the singer confirmed that each song will not sound the same to the listeners.

She also stated that she wanted her songs to evoke a kind of feeling unbeknownst to the listeners. Wanting to make a positive difference in her fans' lives, the young singer hoped to make them happier through her album. Not giving out many details about Happier Than Ever, Billie wants her fans to make an interpretation of their own while listening to her songs.

Billie Eilish on self-reflection

Describing the process as 'natural and satisfying', Billie opened up about feeling anxious and under-confident prior to the making of her sophomore album. However, the singer admitted feeling much more confident in her craft now. The 19-year-old believed that the album was made at the perfect time for her, creatively as she has worked very hard on it.

Billie Eilish goes with her gut when it comes to her singles

The singer has delivered massive hits since her first single Ocean Eyes blew up on the internet turning her into a mega pop star overnight. With singles from her forthcoming album like NDA, Lost Cause and Your Power already released, Billie stated that she goes with her gut feeling while releasing music. She added that she wants her fans to feel excited about the album and associated her sophomore album with Brown colour.

IMAGE- BILLIE EILISH'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.