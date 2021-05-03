Billie Eilish Reveals How COVID-19 Pandemic Changed Her Songwriting Ahead Of Album Release

Billie Eilish has revealed how the pandemic has affected her music and songwriting. The Grammy winner recently posed for the cover of fashion magazine and spoke about the change in her songwriting she noticed. In the interview, Billie Eilish also spoke about her new single, Your Power and talked about how women are often subjected to abuse and rape from a young age.

Billie Eilish is ready to begin a new era in her discography with her brand-new album, Happier Than Ever. The album is all set to release on Jiuly 30, 2021. Once again, Billie Eilish has collaborated with her brother Finneas on this album and the two have begun promoting it as well. Recently, Billie Eilish featured on the cover of British Vogue.

During the cover interview of the magazine, Billie Eilish revealed how the ongoing pandemic affected her song writing. Billie said that she feels she has “grown so much” and has gotten better in her voice. She added that she feels it crazy how much her writing has changed but deems that change is “one of the best gifts in the world”.

Ahead of Billie Eilish’s latest album release, the singer released the first single, Your Power. In this interview, she also talked about this single. Billie Eilish said that the song is an open letter to people who taken advantage of women. She added that the song addresses the abuse that women usually suffer at the hands of men.

Billie added that she wants people to listen to her song and not try to figure out who the song has been written about. Since that is not the purpose of the song. The Bad Guy singer added that the Your Power is not about one person. Billie added that men taking advantage of women is present “everywhere”. In the interview, Eilish talked about when you are young you feel you are mature, but things can still go wrong. She even admitted that she was quite young when she was personally abused but mentioned that it was not at the hands of a figure in the music industry.

Image Credit: Billie Eilish Instagram