Billie Eilish Says Megan Thee Stallion Deserved Record Of The Year Award; Netizens Divided

Grammy Awards 2021 was one of the most awaited events for a long time. It felicitated a number of artists in its various categories of awards. Billie Eilish was among the list of pop artists who were nominated for the Record of The Year in the Grammy awards. She went on to win the award during the event, but one of the highlight moments came when she said that Megan Thee Stallion deserved to win the award instead. This was followed by a wave of mixed reactions by netizens on social media, who expressed their opinions about this moment.

Netizens share mixed reactions at Billie Eilish – Megan Thee Stallion moment

Grammy Awards have seen plenty of unexpected moments from pop artists on several occasions in the past. While all the artists who bagged the awards at Grammys made sure to make an acceptance speech, the one made by Billie Eilish was quite unexpected. She said that it was Megan Thee Stallion who deserved to win this award and not her. Eilish further said that she even came prepared for Megan to get the award and asked the audience to applaud for her during the speech.

Post Malone definitely deserved that, he looked sadðŸ˜­ — JJ (@therealhumblejj) March 15, 2021

the weeknd got snubbed so hard — bludddykaton (@14mia00) March 15, 2021

PROUD OF BILLIE#proudofbillie — I'M GONNA DIE HAPPILY NOW :') PROUD OF H & B (@lifeiscalled1D) March 15, 2021

However, the highlight moment received all kinds of reactions from social media. While many netizens, including Billie’s fans, applauded her for acknowledging Megan, there were many of them who also criticised her. They believe that Megan did not deserve the award by saying that she was not talented enough. Some of the netizens praised Billie for her “sportsmanship”, but disagreed that Megan deserved this award. Many netizens also named other artists who deserved this award instead. Interestingly, quite a few among them believed that The Weeknd deserved to be awarded, but got completely “snubbed” at Grammys.

Not true. She deserved that record, good sportsmanship, but no. — The Trash B Podcast ðŸš®ðŸ…±ï¸ (@trashbpodcast) March 15, 2021

A True Queen ðŸ‘‘ðŸ™‡ðŸ½‍â™‚ï¸ congrats @billieeilish — Lini The GreatðŸ‘‘ (@hunchofom) March 15, 2021

Do not get why people are trashing her. I don’t listen to her music but she clearly didn’t think she deserved to win. Let it be. She agrees with you. Can’t tear her down for being honest. — Thnk-Abt-It (@insufficientop1) March 15, 2021

@RateWork where’s Kanye? This looks very similar — Matt Reilly (@MattReilly01) March 15, 2021

Well Kanye did this before it was cool pic.twitter.com/Wgcygysba7 — Ashwin Mallya (@ashwin_thirteen) March 15, 2021

A few of the netizens even mentioned the infamous moment that involved Kanye West and Taylor Swift. Kanye said during the moment that while Taylor won, Beyonce was better than her and it became one of the most controversial moments of the event. The netizens went on to compare both these moments, which are similar to one another to a certain extent.