Billie Eilish Says She 'lost Followers' On Instagram After Debuting New Look

Singer Billie Eilish surprised her fans when she ditched her neon green hair for a blonde look. The 19-year-old Grammy award winner made waves as she debuted a new look, complete with blonde hair and a more revealing wardrobe ahead of the release of her album, Happier Than Ever. The singer in an interview with Elle magazine revealed that she lost followers because she decided to change her look.

Billie Eilish says she lost 100,000 followers

Billie Eilish in her new interview opened up about the new look and said that she lost almost 100,000 followers after she debuted her new look. She said, "People hold on to these memories and have an attachment. But it's very dehumanizing. I lost 100,000 followers just because of the b***s. People are scared of big b***s." Eilish further explained that she decided to dye her hair blonde in order to ditch her trademark neon green locks so that she could blend in easily when out in public.

Billie added, "I had no goal of 'This is going to make everybody think differently of me.' I've had different-coloured hair and vibes for everything I've ever done. I wanted this album to have its own thing. The other day, I posted a video from when I had green hair, and I saw people go, 'I miss this Billie, the green-haired Billie.' I'm still the same person. I'm not just different Barbies with different heads."

Billie Eilish pens down note as her album 'Happier Than Ever' releases

Billie Eilish took to her Instagram and celebrated as her album Happier Than Ever was released. She wrote, "Happier Than Ever" my sophomore album is finally out. I can’t even process it. This was the most fulfilling most satisfying and profound experience I’ve ever had with my music. Finneas and I were just on cloud 9 making this album I feel. I love every song on this project so so much it literally scares me thinking about putting it out into the world for anyone to listen to. I feel like crying. I grew so much in the process of making this album and experienced so much self-realization and self-reflection. I wish I could go back and make this album all over again because it was some of the best nights in my life."

