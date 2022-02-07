Billie Eilish Stops Concert To Help A Fan Facing Breathing Issues, Gives Him Inhaler

Billie Eilish has received immense love from her fans over the years. However, the Grammy award-winning singer has also always looked after her fans and in a recent incident at one of her concerts in Atlanta, she proved it all over again. Billie Eilish is winning hearts on the internet and going viral for all the right reasons. She recently paused her concert as she found one of her fans was suffering from some breathing issues and immediately called for help. Here is what happened.

Billie Eilish stops the concert to help a fan

As per a report by Entertainment Tonight, Billie Eilish was performing at the State Farm Area in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, February 5, 2022, as a part of her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour. She soon stopped her concert as she spotted one of her fans facing some trouble. She asked her fan if she needed an inhaler and later asked her crew, "Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one?"

When her crew was helping the fan, the singer instructed the crowd to step away and let the girl breathe. She asked them to "Giver her some time. Don't crowd." Eilish also asked the girl if she wanted to come out and check on her if she was feeling ok. She also blew a kiss to her and said, "I love you." Reportedly, the girl stayed in the crowd as soon as she was alright.

Many concertgoers shot the incident on their phones and uploaded it on several social media platforms. The video of Eilish helping her fan has been going viral and netizens could not help but laud her.

Here's @billieeilish stopping her concert in Atlanta this Saturday, to help a fan who needed an inhaler. 👇🏽 #BeLikeBillie pic.twitter.com/GViYsszx2U — humit 📻 (@humitofficial) February 7, 2022

As per a report by Deadline, Billie Eilish also seemingly slammed artist Travis Scott for his infamous Astroworld event as she said, "I wait for people to be ok until I keep going," later in the show. However, the singer did not name the artist, but fans speculated she was pointing at him.

Billie Eilish is currently in the first leg of her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour. It began on February 3, 2022, and will reportedly end in September after its third leg.

Image: AP