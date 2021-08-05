Billie Eilish Talks About How It's 'ridiculous' That People Care About Her Body Image

Billie Eilish says she doesn't understand why everyone cares about other people's body image. The Bad Guy singer recently spoke about how she's confused about why a person's looks matter so much to so many people. The 19-year-old singer recently released her second studio album, Happier Than Ever, on July 30, 2021.

Billie Eilish wonders why people care about body image so much

Billie Eilish, who recently appeared in an interview with The Guardian, discussed "unflattering" photos of herself, and how people make judgments about her based on them. The interviewer rightly spoke about how it was "weird" that her body was "dissected" like this, with people talking about it in so much detail. The singer exclaimed how bodies were simply important to "walk around," citing the whole body-shaming culture as "ridiculous."

She said:

Yes! I mean, we only need bodies to eat and walk around and poop. We only need them to survive. It's ridiculous that anybody even cares about bodies at all. Like, why? Why do we care? You know, when you really think about it?

The Grammy winning-singer is well known for wearing baggy clothing on and off-stage. While speaking to the aforementioned outlet, Eilish spoke about how certain photos on the internet have had a negative impact on her mind, saying:

I see people online, looking like I've never looked and immediately I am like, 'Oh my God, how do they look like that?' I know the ins and outs of this industry, and what people actually use in photos, and I actually know what looks real can be fake. Yet I still see it and go, 'Oh God, that makes me feel really bad. And I mean, I'm very confident in who I am, and I'm very happy with my life… I'm obviously not happy with my body.

Adding to her own statement, Eilish then went on to say:

But who is? It's completely fine to get work done – do this, do that, do what makes you feel happy. It's just when you deny it and say, 'Oh, I got this all on my own, and if you just tried harder, you could get it.' That makes me literally furious. It is so bad for young women – and boys, too – to see that.

The Grammy-winning singer's recent album Happier Than Ever also features a song titled OverHeated. Eilish sings about unrealistic body figures and appearances that have become a culture in the song. OverHeated, along with Happier than ever, was released on July 30, 2021.

IMAGE - BILLIE EILISH INSTA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.