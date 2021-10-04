Billie Eilish To Make History By Becoming The Youngest UK Glastonbury Festival Headliner

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish often makes headlines, taking the world by storm with her talent. Her fans are now in for a history-making gig. Ever since the young singer gre popular on the internet in 2015 for her song Ocean Eyes, there was no looking back as she went on to grab prestigious awards and titles including seven Grammy Awards. Touted as one of the most successful artists of the 2010s, Billie is set to add another title to her name at an upcoming event.

Billie Eilish to make history at Glastonbury Festival

The 19-year-old singer is gearing up to make history by becoming the youngest Glastonbury Festival headliner ever. The organizers of the fest made the announcement on October 4 in an Instagram post. Sharing the exciting news, they wrote, ''We are very excited to confirm that @billieeilish will headline the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night at Glastonbury 2022, to become the Festival's youngest ever solo headliner. This will be her first UK festival headline performance.''

We couldn’t be happier to announce that the wondrous @billieeilish is headlining the Pyramid on the Friday at next year's Glastonbury Festival, becoming the youngest solo headliner in our history. This feels like the perfect way for us to return and I cannot wait! pic.twitter.com/okFoERUPlF — Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) October 4, 2021

The event will be held on June 24, 2022, after the singer turns 20 this December 18. Glasto organizer Emily Eavis also added to the excitement in her post as she wrote, ''This feels like the perfect way for us to return and I cannot wait!'' Additionally, Billie will be the event's first female headliner since British singer Adele's stint in 2016. Wildest Dream singer Taylor Swift was also set to headline the event in 2020 which was eventually cancelled due to the pandemic.

More on Billie Eilish

The singer is currently grabbing headlines following her concert in Austin, Texas for her blistering comments towards the state's new abortion law. Revealing that she was planning to cancel her concert to protest against the law, the singer instead used her platform to speak up her mind. According to several videos emerging on the internet recorded by the fans at the concert, the singer addressed her fans stating, ''When they made that s**t a law, I almost didn't want to do the show because I wanted to punish this f***ing place for allowing that to happen here. But then I remembered that it's you guys that are the f***ing victims, and you deserve everything in the world. And we need to tell them to shut the f*** up." "My body, my f***ing choice''.

Image: Instagram/@billieeilish