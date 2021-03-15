Billie Eilish Wins Record Of Year At Grammys 2021, Says Megan Thee Stallion Deserved It

Billie Eilish once again won the Record of the Year Award at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night, March 14, for her song 'Everything I Wanted'. The song was made in collaboration with the singer-songwriter and her brother Finneas. The song was in the top 10 on US Billboard Hot 100 and it beat Beyonce’s 'Black Parade',” Dua Lipa’s 'Don’t Start Now', ” DaBaby and Roddy Ricch’s 'Rockstar', Doja Cat’s 'Say So', Black Pumas’ 'Colors', Post Malone’s 'Circles' and Megan Thee Stallion & Beyonce's 'Savage'.

In her acceptance speech, Billie Eilish was stunned by her back-to-back win of Record of the Year Award and she stated that Megan Thee Stallion deserved to win for her song 'Savage'. In her speech, she said it was embarrassing for her and she was going to write a speech about how Megan deserved to win but then she thought there is no way they were going to choose her over Megan, the award was hers and she deserved to win. She then added Megan had an unstoppable year and she was the queen. An overwhelmed Eilish expressed she wanted to cry thinking about how much she loved her and said she deserved the world and she constantly thinks about her. Eilish asked everyone to applaud Megan before continuing her acceptance speech.

Billie Eilish also won the Grammy for best song written for visual media this year, with her Bond theme song 'No Time To Die'. In addition to Record of the Year, 'Every Thing I Wanted' was also nominated for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Among Grammy winners 2021, Megan Thee Stallion emerged as a winner for Best New Artist and her 'Savage Remix' went on to win Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.

Details of Billie Eilish's songs and awards

Billie Eilish first gained attention in 2015 when she uploaded her song 'Ocean Eyes' on SoundCloud. Her debut solo album 'When we all fall asleep, Where do we go?' debuted atop the US Billboard 200, reached number one in the UK, became one of the best-selling albums in 2019. Last year at the Annual Grammy Awards, Billie Eilish made history by becoming the second artist in Grammy history to sweep the Big Four categories: 'Album of the year', 'Record of the Year', 'Song of the Year and 'Best New Artist' awards within a year. At the age of 19, Eilish now has seven Grammys.

Promo Image Source: Billie Eilish's Instagram