Billie Eilish's 'Bury A Friend' & 'Bad Guy' Have Hidden Sounds, Finneas O’Connell Reveals

Finneas O'Connell in an interview recently revealed that his sister's hitmaker songs Bad Guy and Bury A Friend have hidden sounds in them. The music producer also admitted that several such songs used in the debut album of Billie Eilish have such sounds. He further elaborated that the hidden sounds are mainly sounds of everyday things that the brother-sister duo added to the songs for better effect. The album When we fall asleep, where do we go? became the debut album for Billie which skyrocketed her success. A number of songs within the album became smash hits including Bad guy and Bury a Friend.

Thus speaking further to the host of the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Finneas O'Connell said that he loves recording music and often captures sounds if he finds them interesting. The music producer added that Bury a friend has sounds of Billie getting her teeth drilled. He added to this claim by saying that Billie and he both have Invisalign teeth straighteners, due to which Billie was scheduled for an appointment. It was during this time that the singer had her teeth drilled. It was Billie herself who recorded the sound which later ended up in the song.

Further on, Finneas O'Connell said that the hitmaker Bad Guy also has such sounds in the song. He pointed out that at certain places in Bad Guy, one will be able to hear the sounds of an Australian stoplight. He said that stoplights in Melbourne make a very distinct sound which he really loves. Further on, he said that what people think are high hats in the song are actually just the sounds of the stoplights.

Finneas O'Connell thus concluded the interaction by saying that he uses different sounds to help him stand out as a music producer. He remarked that as a producer, he wants something that will set him apart and thus he often travels with his recorder. Finneas said that he often records sounds that he finds interesting and later decides if he wants to use them in a song.