Billie Eilish's Funniest And Most Entertaining Moments On The Internet

Billie Eilish is a popular singer who was a SoundCloud sensation and now has a huge number of followers. She signed with the popular Interscope Records and dominated the music industry with her debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? She has certainly shown a remarkable growth after selling over 1.3 million copies of her debut album. Billie has been seen on a lot of TV and videos on the internet and her fans certainly love her for her humour. Read more to know about Billie Eilish's funny moments.

Billie Eilish's funniest moments

Billie’’s performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was one of her most memorable performances. The interview that happened there also seems to be fun that certainly had hooked the singer to it. The interview had Billie talking about all her past experiences and how she managed to make it through this tough industry. Some funny instances from the interview include Billie talking about some of her unexpected childhood fascinations and playing a game of "True Confessions" with Fallon and Colin Quinn.

One of her funniest moments happens to be when Tyler The Creator introduced her for her performance on SNL. He mentioned Billie as the “girl dressed like a quarterback” which was extremely funny. The viewers in the audience section also burst out laughing after hearing Tyler’s introduction for Billie Eilish.

There is also a video on the internet that shows Billie Eilish the time she was interviewed by Nardwuar. It is common to see Nardwuar asking his guests some weird questions that certainly seem pretty funny. Here is the complete interview of Billie Eilish and Nardwuar.

Billie Eilish's news

On the professional end, Billie Eilish was roped in to sing the title song for No Time To Die. Her song has been getting a lot of positive reactions from all her fans. Not only the fans but also a number of known faces of the music industry have appreciated the American singer for the same. Billie also seems excited about her latest collaboration with the James Bond franchise and has shared a post for the same.

