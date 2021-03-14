Billie Eilish's Top 10 Most Viewed Music Videos That Went On To Become Huge Hits

Billie Eilish has been dominating the music world ever since she debuted with her first album. She has become a fan favourite and her music has been loved by fans worldwide. Over the years, the singer has also posted several music videos which have hit milestones of their own, making Billie Eilish one of the most popular singers in the world. Here we look at the top 10 music videos of Billie Eilish with the highest number of views so far as of 2021.

Top 10 most viewed music videos from Billie Eilish

Therefore I am

Therefore I am is one of the latest hitmakers by the artist. The song currently stands at over 138 million views on YouTube and has been running ever since. People seemed to love the music video due to Billie just enjoying herself in the song. The entire video has been shot entirely on an iPhone and features the singer roaming around a mall. The Galleria mall in the video is special to the singer as she would often visit the place during her formative years.

All the good girls go to hell

This song currently stands at over 177 million views. The song by Billie Eilish is a continuation of Bury A Friend, a previous hit song by the singer. The song features a grim premise and Billie can be seen walking through oil and dirt with her wings.

Everything I wanted

As the name of the song suggests, the video of the song is all about everything Billie wanted as a musician and received. As a known fact, Billie Eilish became a huge success at teenage and thus she explains in the song through her lyrics how traumatic the experience has been. She mentions that while she did get whatever she wanted, she did feel a certain way and changed her perception of people. This song has over 208 million views.

You should see me in a crown

The video of this song went on to garner over 228 million views on YouTube alone. The song became a huge radio hit and fans loved Billie’s message through the song. The music video speaks of power and confidence.

Idontwannabeyouanymore

This is another vertical video by Billie Eilish that went on to gain massive appreciation from the fans as well as the critics. The song stands at over 257 million views on Youtube and features a confrontational narrative in the video. She sings about depression, fame and societal expectations in the song.

Ocean Eyes

It was this song that set Billie Eilish on a higher pedestal and skyrocketed her career immensely. The song was originally written by her brother for his band, who eventually decided that Billie Eilish would suit the song better. This song would later go on to become a huge hit angle by the singer, paving the way for her musical empire. The song stands at 342 million views.



Bury a friend

The video of this song is a bit scary with certain visuals and nightmare-like scenes. The song is well known for its amazing cinematography and the overall cinematic shots in general. The video is a bit chilling and has a sense of chill-inducing display to it. This song stands at over 398 million views.

When the party’s over

The video of this song has left fans interpreting several things. The video stands at over 675 million views. The video of the song features Billie Eilish drinking a black poisonous liquid and bleeds it all out before eventually bursting out.

Bad Guy

One of the biggest and most popular songs by Billie Eilish is Bad Guy. It was this song by the singer that gained massive popularity and dominated worldwide charts for a long time. The video for this song stands at over 1.67 billion views and counting.

Lovely

The melodic voices of Khalid and Billie Eilish were heard together for the first time in this duet by the singers. The song went on to break several records and has over 1.104 billion views and counting. Both the artists in the music video and song deliver amazing vocals which have been loved by the fans.