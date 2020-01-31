From 'old Town Road' To 'could've Been Us', Here Are Top Billy Ray Cyrus Songs

Billy Ray Cyrus, whom kids today know as Miley Cyrus’ father, is a famous and unforgettable country star. His country music had a great presence back in his days. Billy Ray Cyrus was also one of the handsome faces in Nashville, the City in Tennessee. Now he is back with his new song Old Town Road with the famous singer Lil Nas X. While celebrating his new song, let’s look back on some of the greatest songs of Billy Ray Cyrus that hit the country charts-

Best Billy Ray Cyrus songs from 'old town road' to 'could've been us'

Old Town Road

Old Town Road is a hot 100 hit that put Billy Ray Cyrus on the map. This song is the first hit song that brought him much love. Billy Ray Cyrus is dressed in a typical country dress attire, which is perfectly complimenting the country theme of the song.

Could’ve Been me

Could’ve Been me is one of the best songs of Billy Ray Cyrus which was a major hit upon its release. This tune was about the heartbreak of unrequited love. This song of Billy Ray Cyrus was on the country charts in 1992 for many weeks.

In the Heart of a Woman

In the Heart of Woman is a single from Billy Ray Cyrus's second album It Won’t Be the Last. This song was hit No. 3 on the Billboard U.S. Hot Country Songs chart in 1993. The song is considered as one of the most-loved and listened to songs of Billy Ray Cyrus.

One Last Thrill

One of the pure vintage Billy Ray Cyrus songs is ‘One Last Thrill’. This song was released by him in the year 1994. This popular tune from Billy Ray Cyrus became very famous upon its release. It is from the album Storm in the Heartland.

