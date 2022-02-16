Biswajit Chatterjee Expresses Sorrow On Bappi Lahiri's Demise; 'Gave Music A New Identity'

Condolences and tributes have continuously been pouring in after legendary singer and composer Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 on February 16. Veteran actor and director Biswajit Chatterjee spoke to the media and the Bengali actor shared his grief and said, "Bappi gave a new identity to music. He introduced this disco, pop and rock music and made it trend and rocked the world." The actor added, "Bappi started at a very young age, and gave back to back in the industry."

Sharing his personal feelings about the legendary singer-composer, Bappi Lahiri, he said, "I used to feel proud, that such a small kid is doing wonders in the industry." Bappi Lahiri made his debut as a music composer at the age of 21 in the year 1973 for the film Nanha Shikari.

Veteran actor Biswajit Chatterjee further said, "I had more expectations from him (Bappi), but I was continuously hearing about his health, and about how he couldn't walk."

Many other prominent personalities like Ajay Devgn, cricketer Yuvraj Singh, filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Ashoke Pandit, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, comedian Vir Das among many others, shared their grief as they expressed their condolences on social media.

Political leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, BJP National spokesperson Sambit Patra amongst many others expressed their grief over the demise of legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri.

Disco King of India Bappi Lahiri breathes his last

"Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI.

Recognised as the Disco King of India, Bappi Lahiri was nominated six times for Best Music Director at Filmfare Awards between 1982 and 2018. The legendary actor won his first Filmfare award in 1985 for Best Music Director for the movie Sharaabi.

Image: PTI, Instagram/@BAPPILAHIRI_OFFICAL_