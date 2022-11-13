Punjab Imposes Ban On Public Display Of Firearms, Songs promoting Violence; BJP Questions

On Sunday, November 13, the Punjab government banned the public display of firearms and songs promoting gun culture and violence. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government also ordered a review of weapon licenses within the next three months.

Punjab | Weapon licenses issued so far to be reviewed within next 3 months. No new license to be issued unless DC personally satisfied. Public display of weapons banned. Random checking to take place in days to come. Celebratory firing posing a threat to life will be punishable. — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2022

As per the order, no new license will be issued unless DC is personally satisfied. Also, the order stated that celebratory firing posing a threat to life will be punishable. As per reports, directions were also issued for the registration of an FIR against those indulging in hate speech against any community.

The order came after the AAP government in Punjab faced huge flak for lawlessness from opposition parties for the alleged deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

BJP raises questions on AAP govt's decision

Speaking about the Punjab government's decision of imposing a complete ban on carrying and displaying weapons, BJP leader RP Singh said, "People who are involved in crime are not using licensed weapons. Punjab's intelligence system has completely failed. The majority of the people involved in criminal activities are minors. What measures will the govt take for the people who carry arms in the public domain? This step is part of a routine action. This is a sensitive issue and must be dealt with very carefully."

#BREAKING | This step is part of a routine action. This is a sensitive issue and must be dealt with very carefully: BJP leader RP Singh questions Punjab govt's decision of imposing complete ban on carrying and displaying weapons - https://t.co/qGInKkWEWK pic.twitter.com/zXwoTlDrGh — Republic (@republic) November 13, 2022

Notably, in the last few days, the state witness two major incidents:

Killing of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri on November 4. Killing of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh on November 10.

The state’s Home department in a missive to the police head, commissioners of police, and senior superintendents of police said the Chief Minister had issued directions to take steps to maintain law and order in the state.

According to the order issued by the Punjab government,