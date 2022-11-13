Last Updated:

Punjab Imposes Ban On Public Display Of Firearms, Songs promoting Violence; BJP Questions

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government also ordered a review of weapon licenses within the next three months.

On Sunday, November 13, the Punjab government banned the public display of firearms and songs promoting gun culture and violence. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government also ordered a review of weapon licenses within the next three months.

As per the order, no new license will be issued unless DC is personally satisfied. Also, the order stated that celebratory firing posing a threat to life will be punishable. As per reports, directions were also issued for the registration of an FIR against those indulging in hate speech against any community. 

The order came after the AAP government in Punjab faced huge flak for lawlessness from opposition parties for the alleged deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

BJP raises questions on AAP govt's decision

Speaking about the Punjab government's decision of imposing a complete ban on carrying and displaying weapons, BJP leader RP Singh said, "People who are involved in crime are not using licensed weapons. Punjab's intelligence system has completely failed. The majority of the people involved in criminal activities are minors. What measures will the govt take for the people who carry arms in the public domain? This step is part of a routine action. This is a sensitive issue and must be dealt with very carefully."

Notably, in the last few days, the state witness two major incidents:

  1. Killing of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri on November 4. 
  2. Killing of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh on November 10.

The state’s Home department in a missive to the police head, commissioners of police, and senior superintendents of police said the Chief Minister had issued directions to take steps to maintain law and order in the state.

According to the order issued by the Punjab government, 

  • Songs that glorify weapons and violence should be completely banned.
  • There should be a complete ban on the public display of weapons including on social media.
  • A complete ban should be imposed on carrying and displaying weapons at public gatherings, religious places, wedding ceremonies, and other events.
  • Review of weapon licenses within three months
  • Surprise checks should be conducted at different places.
