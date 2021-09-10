BLACKPINK Becomes World's No.1 Subscribed Band On YouTube; Dethrones Justin Bieber

The K pop girl band BLACKPINK has achieved a major YouTube feat recently! On September 10, 2021, BLACKPINK has surpassed 65.2 million subscribers on YouTube. This has made the girl band the world's No.1 followed artists on YouTube. The K pop artists call the achievement 'miraculous.'

BLACKPINK becomes most followed artist on YouTube

The K pop girl band BLACKPINK's YouTube channel counted more than 65.2 million subscribers as of 2:42 p.m. KST (11:12 AM IST). The band has been successful in dethroning Canadian popstar Justin Bieber from the top position, according to YG Entertainment. Speaking about their new achievement, BLACKPINK was quoted saying, "We can’t believe it. It’s a miracle-like moment created by BLINK (BLACKPINK’s fandom). We will continue to be artists who give positive energy through good music and video."

According to Soompi, BLACKPINK added, "We want to share this honor with our fans around the world who always love and support us."

The South Korean girl band's agency YG Entertainment stated that the girl band has added millions of subscribers after the release of each new song, especially after the band member Lisa released her solo debut album that contributed to the latest increase in the followers. The number one record comes about five years and three months after the official YouTube channel was opened on June 28, 2016. The South Korean idol has uploaded over 29 videos that have garnered more than 100 million views each, with total views for all videos totalling around 20 billion marks.

Recently, Lisa released her debut album, LALISA, with a music video for the title track with the same name. In addition to the title track, LALISA also includes the song Money, as well as instrumental versions of both songs. The captivating music video shows Lisa on over thirty different sets and riding a motorcycle as well as an ATV. The MV has achieved a new record as it became the fastest debut music video in YouTube history to hit 10 million views within 90 minutes of its release. Earlier, BLACKPINK's members - Jennie and Rose had released their solo ventures - Solo and R in the year 2018.

IMAGE: BLACKPINK'S INSTAGRAM