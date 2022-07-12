BLACKPINK Fans Demand Apology From Korean Magazine For Disrespecting Members Lisa & Jisoo

A recent article published by a well-known Korean website about the famous band BLACKPINK has left fans angry. Rolling Stone Korea released an article about the global group and enraged fans after writing that Jisoo does not have an outstanding talent in the group. Apart from this, the website even drew fans' attention after they passed a disrespectful remark regarding Lisa.

According to Allkpop, the magazine article writer mentioned that Jisoo does not ‘possess any talent’ unlike other band members.

While putting his views, the writer wrote, “Although she does not possess the most outstanding talent in the group as a vocalist or dancer, her growth is more apparent." The magazine meant to praise the girl group member and wanted to show the growth which Jisoo had shown over the years, but instead, compared her to the other members and undermined Jisoo's overall talent.

Fans demand apology from Korean magazine for disrespectful choice of words for BLACKPINK members

On the other hand, when the website spoke about Lisa, the way they referred to the idol’s appearance touched on a sensitive issue, especially since Lisa has been the target of racist attacks in the past because of her Thai ethnicity.

“The unique presence of Lisa, created by her overpowering physical charm and exotic appearance…highlight her identity as a solo artist.…her pronunciation in those songs is natural enough to prevent the listener from sensing any kinks from the foreign member of the group.,” the lines from the magazine read.

Soon after the write-up went viral, angry fans started trending hashtags #ApologisetoLisa and #ApologisetoLiJisso’ while calling out the magazine’s obnoxious word choice for the famous band of their country origin. According to Koreaboo.com, due to the sudden outcry of fans, Rolling Stone Korea later updated the article by removing the sentences that upset fans. Despite the changes, the die-heart fans are still demanding a formal apology from the prominent magazine.

One of the users shared a snippet of the article on Twitter and wrote, “using ‘EXOTIC’ just because she’s a foreigner? what is this? the racism? as if the h*te she receives daily on social media wasn’t enough?” Another Twitter user shared a picture of the two stars and wrote, “Lisoo deserves better RESPECT LISA. Apologise to Lisa.” A third user fumed at the magazine article and wrote, “IS IT SO DIFFICULT TO BE RESPECTFUL?? EVERY SINGLE MEMBER HAS UNIQUE TALENTS !!! AND BEING RACIST? OH, GOD!! I HAVE SEEN IT ALL!!”

using 'EXOTIC' just because she's a foreigner? what is this? the racism? as if the h*te she receives daily on social media wasn't enough, this is embarrassing and so unprofessional.



RESPECT LISA

— ً (@GIRL0VESICK) July 11, 2022

Lisoo deserves better



RESPECT LISA

APOLOGIZE TO LISA



RESPECT JISOO

— 🖤 (@whatloveK) July 11, 2022

IS IT SO DIFFICULT TO BE RESPECTFUL??



EVERY SINGLE MEMEBER HAS UNIQUE TALENTS !!!

AND BEING RACIST? OH GOD!! I HAVE SEEN IT ALL!!



RESPECT LISA

APOLOGIZE TO LISA

RESPECT JISOO

APOLOGIZE TO JISOO

RESPECT ROSÉ

APOLOGIZE TO ROSÉ

— Mel for BP 🖤💗 (@BLACKPINKONLY20) July 11, 2022

Lisa is the most successful Kpop soloist, but all rolling stone Korea wants to write about is her pronunciation and how "exotic" she looks.



APOLOGIZE TO LISA

— FentyCelineLilie (@Jess_Virgill) July 11, 2022

