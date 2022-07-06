BLACKPINK: K-pop Group To Make A Comeback In August, Embark On 'largest World Tour'

After releasing its last album in 2020, one of the most loved K-pop groups BLACKPINK is coming back with new music in August this year. The big announcement was made by their agency YG Entertainment, who also revealed that the girls will be embarking on a grand world tour soon. The group, which consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, is set to finish recording soon and will also be shooting for their comeback music video this month.

YG Entertainment shared, “We have prepared a lot of BLACKPINK-esque music that has been prepared with great effort over a long time. By the end of this, alongside their comeback, BLACKPINK will embark on the largest-ever world tour for a K-Pop girl group, to expand their communication and reach with fans around the world. We will continue large-scale projects for the group as well.” Fans have been overwhelmed with the news, and have flooded social media platforms as they await the group's comeback.

It has been about 1 year and 10 months since BLACKPINK came out with their last release, The Album in 2020. It was spearheaded by the title track, Lovesick Girls. Soon after, they decided to go on a hiatus and focus on solo ventures. Following Jennie's solo debut in 2019, Rosé released her album R in 2021.

Lisa also released her solo album LALISA in September 2021, while Jisoo has been grabbing eyeballs for her stint in JTBC series Snowdrop alongside Jung Hae In.

The band debuted in 2016 under YG Entertainment and has broken several records with their chart-breaking songs like How You Like That, Ice Cream, DDU-DU DDU-DU, and Kill This Love among others. They also made history by becoming the first K-pop girl group to get featured on the cover of Rolling Stones magazine. They overall come third to achieve the feat, with groups like Destiny's Child and Spice Girls having graced the cover earlier.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @JOLARM)