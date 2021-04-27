BLACKPINK Makes Another Record As The Song 'As If It’s Your Last' Crosses 1 Billion Views

K-Pop bands are garnering major love and fandom around the world, with their fans on a constant rise. Now, the popular Korean girl band BLACKPINK has become the first from the region to have four songs that have received more than a billion views on YouTube. Read along to know more details.

BLACKPINK's As If It’s Your Last music video crosses a billion views

The song As If It’s Your Last came out almost four years ago in the year 2017, on June 22 and has now received a billion views on YouTube; thus making the band the only K-Pop music act to achieve this record. The band took to their official Twitter handle on April 23, 2021, and shared the news with their fans aka BLINKS. They wrote, “#BLACKPINK 'ë§ˆì§€ë§‰ì²˜ëŸ¼ (AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST)' M/V HITS 1 BILLION VIEWS @Youtube. BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much! 'ë§ˆì§€ë§‰ì²˜ëŸ¼ (AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST)' M/V”. Take a look at the tweet below.

The quartet is known around the world for their songs as well as their effortlessly choreographed music videos; which have made them one of the most loved music groups around the world. BLINKS around the world appreciate their music videos for the great music as well as graphics that they have. Prior to this, their music videos DDU-DU DDU-DU, Kill This Love and Boombayah have crossed the 1 billion views on YouTube. The K-Pop group includes band members such as Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.

BLACKPINK making this achievement is extraordinary as they are comparatively a new act and have a limited number of releases, that they have done so far. Prior to this, the group's record of having the most viewed music video on YouTube within 24 hours, with their song How You Like That was crossed by BTS’ song Dynamite. The latter was able to grab 86.4 million views within the first 24 hours, while the BLACKPINK song had received 86.3 million views in 24 hours of its release. Take a look at the video of the BLACKPINK song As If It's Your Last below.

