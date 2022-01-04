BLACKPINK Member Jisoo Gets A Special Birthday Wish From Beyoncé; BLINKS React

In a sweet crossover between K-pop and Hollywood, BLACKPINK member Jisoo received a special wish from global star Beyoncé on her 27th birthday. Dubbed as one of the biggest girl bands in the world, BLACKPINK has successfully made a place in the international market as they collaborated with notable singers like Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez and more. Check out the sweet birthday wish from the Formation singer for Jisoo.

The 40-year-old American singer-songwriter shared a wish for Jisoo on her official website for her 27th birthday. The wish was posted under 'The Gift: Deluxe Edition' as the young singer's childhood picture was posted with the message 'Happy birthday Jisoo'. Jisoo is yet to reply to the special wish. Additionally, BLACKPINK's Jisoo and BTS' Jungkook are the only K pop idols who received a special birthday wish from Beyoncé on her website.

BEYONCÉ WISHED JISOO HAPPY BIRTHDAY OMGG BEYPINK pic.twitter.com/zGsGHykMAr — richard (@sisterariola) January 3, 2022

BLINKS reacts to Beyoncé's wish

It was not long before BLINKS, the name of the group's fandom, started talking about Jisoo receiving a special mention on the world-renowned singer's website. One fan wrote, ''beyoncé really wished Jisoo a happy birthday on her website and she chose one of her baby pictures, KIM JISOO IS TRULY THE IT GIRL (sic),'' while another fan wrote, ''OMG you don't know how big this is. Beyoncé is like the most well respect person/singer around the world. For her to wish jisoo a happy birthday like that is such an honor. (sic)''

BEYONCÉ KNOWS JISOO im flcing shaking pic.twitter.com/PAHyOWWXgT — ً (@pinkssIut) January 3, 2022

me tomorrow tweeting “remember when beyoncé greeted jisoo for her birthday” and all the 363 days after as well pic.twitter.com/ieSlQeQqz0 — youngro lockdown (@fiImjisoo) January 3, 2022

OMG you don't know how big this is. Beyoncé is like the most well respect person / singer around the world. For her to wish jisoo a happy birthday like that is such an honor😱 — jay ❄️ youngro's day (@Jisoojj17) January 3, 2022

More on Jisoo

The young singer celebrated her 27th birthday on January 3 by sharing some of her adorable childhood pictures via social media. She shared the post with the caption, ''Thank you for all the birthday wishes!! Today feels extra special with all my Blinks ✨

Love you guys🤍+ Here's baby Jiso (sic)''

Other members of the band namely Lisa, Rose and Jennie also took to their respective Instagram to wish their eldest member on her birthday.

Meanwhile, Jisoo is enjoying the success of her debut drama Snowdrop also starring Jung Hae-in. The JTBC drama Snowdrop is set in the backdrop of 1987 Seoul and follows the emotional love story of two university students.

(Image: @sooyaaa__/@beyonce/Instagram)